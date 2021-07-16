That’s Not an UFO You Hear, But the 2021 Nissan LEAF’s Acoustic Alerting System

We’ve heard over and over again how electric vehicles will not only give us the benefit of zero emissions, but also reduce noise pollution, which is a real issue in urban centers all over the world. The only problem is that the complete sound absence from EVs could make them dangerous for pedestrians and bike riders. This is why brands have created custom sound systems for their latest EV releases.
Nissan’s 2021 100% electric LEAF model is available in Europe starting now, which also marks the debut of its tailored-made Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), called “Canto”. This is due to the recent European regulations effective from July 1st 2021, stating that all new electric vehicles in the EU must emit certain sounds when circulating at speeds below 12.4 mph (20 kph), for safety reasons.
Nissan started developing its acoustic system back in 2017, under the lead of Marco Fioravanti, Regional Vice President, Product Planning at Nissan AMIEO. According to him, these types of sounds will soon become a common thing, as EVs are taking over. You wouldn’t want a silent SUV or heavy-truck creeping up on you, and that’s exactly what these sound systems are for: to make all road users aware of incoming EVs.
A lot of work went behind Canto. Developed by sound designers and engineers at Nissan Japan, it isn’t a monotone sound, but capable of variations in tone and pitch, to signal whether the vehicle is accelerating, decelerating, or reversing.
When travelling at speeds of up to 30 kph (18.6 mph), the alerting system is automatically activated. The objective was to make it easy to hear and distinguishable, without startling pedestrians and cyclists. Whether Nissan succeeded in doing that or not, you be the judge.
Another interesting fact about Canto is that, after being developed in Japan, is was “optimized for the European customer”, and adapted to the specifics of the cities and streets in this part of the world.
What’s certain is that the all-new Nissan LEAF now has a voice, besides its other safety and connectivity smart features. Available now, LEAF MY21 is part of Nissan’s ambitious carbon neutrality strategy, including EV36Zero, its flagship EV Hub in Sunderland, UK.
