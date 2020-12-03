TFL Finally Get Their Land Rover Defender but There's a Really Tense Moment

Futuro, the Proto-Tiny Home With a Short Life but a Colossal Impact

The TFL bunch are known for their off-roading enthusiasm, so you can imagine they were pretty psyched when Land Rover launched the new Defender. So psyched, in fact, that they decided to buy one. Well, three, but we'll get to that in a second.They even had an entire series tailored around the Britishcalled "To Hell and Back," where they would take the Defender to the Hell's Revenge trail in Moab. They were excited and, based on what they had prepared, so were we.They specced an entry-level white Defender with 18-inch steel wheels and a lockable rear-diff, all for roughly $55,000. The car arrived, but 167 miles (268 km) later, the check engine light came on, and, as it turned out, the trip to the dealership to have it checked out was going to be that particular SUV's last.Land Rover gave them another car, this time with 19-inch alloys and the S trim level. Except the TFL team didn't get to drive even the 167 miles of the previous one because while they were having a winch installed (at the Land Rover dealership), the technicians cut through a cable harness that "irreplaceable", making the vehicle "undeliverable".Now, Land Rover has provided TFL a third Defender. This one, however, represents a great departure from the modest first SUV sporting 20-inch alloys and the SE trim. It also has a straight-six turbocharged engine with a mild hybrid system, pushing the price to a whopping $71,150. However, given everything that's happened - and probably the fact they run a successful YouTube channel - Land Rover didn't charge TFL the extra $16,000 or so.Clearly excited about taking delivery of the third Defender, Roman and Tommy offer a quick tour of their new ride. However, once they climb inside and switch on the engine, disaster almost strikes again. The digital instrument cluster displays an error: "OK to drive with caution. Suspension fault detected".Understandably, the tension in the air is so thick you couldn't cut it with a knife, but a machete. Tommy, who was in the driver's seat, proceeds to restart the vehicle, and after what must have been the longest ten seconds of their lives, the error message disappears, and they're in the clear. Well, for now at least.