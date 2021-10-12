5 It Takes a Lot of Time to Get an F-22 Raptor Ready for Flight, Here’s How They Do It

4 Here Is the Fastest, Longest-Range Jet That Gulfstream Ever Produced

3 Gulfstream Reinvents the Large-Cabin Aircraft Class With the All-New G400

2 Honeywell Launches Anthem, the World's First Cockpit System With Cloud-Connected Avionics

More on this:

Textron Launches Next-Generation Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 Jets

Textron Aviation has introduced the upgraded variants of its Cessna Citation M2 and Cessna Citation XLS business jets. Featuring the latest cabin amenities and technological advances, the aircraft focus on pilot and passenger comfort and productivity. 9 photos



The comfort inside the cabin was also increased with the new technology. Now, passengers can benefit from



In the midsize business jet family, the Citation XLS Gen2 will offer customers and pilots an ”elevated ramp presence” with a redesigned airstair door. For better cabin acoustics in flight and protection from adverse weather on the ground, the jet now features an entry curtain.



Inside, the passengers will be surrounded by natural lighting and high-quality materials. For a spa-like experience, the new pedestal seat features a fresh design with individual controls and optional quilting. Additionally, the forward couch has an optional fold-down capability that allows customers to access their baggage in flight.



The XLS Gen2 also has a wireless cabin management system with a touchscreen moving map monitor, wireless charging, USB charging ports at each cabin seat, and a speakerless sound system as an option.

Pilots will also benefit from simpler controls and brighter displays with the new Collins Pro Line 21 integrated



Deliveries of the Citation M2 Gen2 will begin by the end of the first quarter of 2022, followed by the Citation XLS Gen2 deliveries, which will be starting by the end of the second quarter.



The upgraded business jets were unveiled at this year’s NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition. In the light business jet segment, the Citation M2 Gen2 delivers an upgraded interior experience with ambient accent lighting, new illuminated cupholders, and additional in-flight accessible storage.The comfort inside the cabin was also increased with the new technology. Now, passengers can benefit from wireless charging, and each seat features USB-A ports. In the cockpit, three inches (7.6 cm) of legroom have been added for enhanced comfort. The pilot will not only enjoy more space but he or she will also benefit from the improved processing speed of the avionics system with the new Garmin G3000 avionics suite.In the midsize business jet family, the Citation XLS Gen2 will offer customers and pilots an ”elevated ramp presence” with a redesigned airstair door. For better cabin acoustics in flight and protection from adverse weather on the ground, the jet now features an entry curtain.Inside, the passengers will be surrounded by natural lighting and high-quality materials. For a spa-like experience, the new pedestal seat features a fresh design with individual controls and optional quilting. Additionally, the forward couch has an optional fold-down capability that allows customers to access their baggage in flight.The XLS Gen2 also has a wireless cabin management system with a touchscreen moving map monitor, wireless charging, USB charging ports at each cabin seat, and a speakerless sound system as an option.Pilots will also benefit from simpler controls and brighter displays with the new Collins Pro Line 21 integrated avionics system Deliveries of the Citation M2 Gen2 will begin by the end of the first quarter of 2022, followed by the Citation XLS Gen2 deliveries, which will be starting by the end of the second quarter.

load press release