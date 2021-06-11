Delivery Drones Are Just a Testing Ground for the Ultimate Cargo, Humans

Texas Sheriff’s Office Using Ghost Camaros With Barely Visible Decals for Patrol

Y’all be safe out there Harris County, Texas Sheriffs cars with "ghost" decals. pic.twitter.com/rpgYfOpK58 — Lil choo choo the TRI/UCKER ???????????????????? (@BruceAllmiighty) June 6, 2021 Their choice of a patrol car is the Chevrolet Camaro , which does come with police graphics, lights, and sirens, except that you can’t really see them. They also don’t have emergency lights on top, but that was to be expected. The graphics themselves are reflective and blend in with those white exteriors.The idea of a “ghost car” isn’t new to Houston, with the Harris County Constable’s Office having used Ghost Patrol Vehicles as far back as 2013, reports Chron According to authorities, this is more than just some scheme for handing out more speeding tickets. The idea behind the Ghost Camaros is “to support our multi-pronged efforts to get dangerous drivers off our streets so that we might ultimately shed our region’s dubious distinction for having the nation’s deadliest roads,” explained the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.As you can imagine, people feel certain ways about this approach, with some arguing that the police are doing nothing more than hiding from the very people they’re supposed to protect or that they care more about traffic stops and quotas than protecting and serving."We spend millions in taxpayer dollars so the police can whip around hellcats but the post office still driving those WW2 jeeps,” said Twitter user @BradyRufo. This one’s a little funny and somewhat true, but there’s a false equivalence there to consider.Still, one can argue that there’s not much of a difference between an unmarked police unit and a Ghost Camaro, but good luck making that argument in court, seeing as these Chevys technically do have markings. Then again, if authorities only use them exclusively to pull over practitioners of dangerous driving and not people going 1 mph over the speed limit, that can only be seen as a good thing.