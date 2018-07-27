autoevolution
 

Texas Inmate Climbs on Top of Speeding Patrol Car During Transfer

27 Jul 2018, 11:29 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
This would have made for a perfect action movie scene: one inmate from Texas being in the middle of a transfer managed to climb on top of the patrol car that was transporting him.
57 photos
Australia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GT2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)Australia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GTAustralia police Kia Stinger GT2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)2018 Kia Stinger (U.S. model)
Sadly for him, that’s where the story ends because he is still in custody – now facing even more charges and more jail time.

Martin Gregory Estrada, 31, was being transported from a hospital facility in Wichita Falls to Abilene, because he had assaulted someone at the hospital. The ride is about 150 miles long and, at one point, he somehow managed to wriggle out of his handcuffs.

He shattered the window in the back and climbed on top of the car, CBS Local reports. Only he knows what he imagined he could do next, now that he was up there. However, chances are he didn’t imagine the police officer in the front would continue speeding down the highway with him on top.

Yet this is precisely what the officer did. He first asked for help through the radio and continued driving at the same speed, because this was the only way in which he could prevent the inmate from escaping.

Video of the incident was caught by a couple driving behind the patrol car and posted online. It went viral almost immediately, as these things tend to do.

Help arrived soon and only then did the officer driving the car pull over to let the inmate down. He was taken into custody again and slapped with a few more charges, including escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

According to the report, Estrada’s other charges include aggravated robbery, possession of meth with intent to sell and evading arrest. He is, if anything, not the kind of man you can hope to reason with in case of a face-to-face meeting.

After his latest stunt, his bond was set at $680,000. Good luck with paying that.

lol funny prison police Texas
Detroit: Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Stealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return MissionStealing Rocks - The Mars Sample Return Mission
The Judgemental Uber Guy Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
To SUV or Not to SUV 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
 
 