Texas Inmate Climbs on Top of Speeding Patrol Car During Transfer

This would have made for a perfect action movie scene: one inmate from Texas being in the middle of a transfer managed to climb on top of the patrol car that was transporting him. 57 photos



Martin Gregory Estrada, 31, was being transported from a hospital facility in Wichita Falls to Abilene, because he had assaulted someone at the hospital. The ride is about 150 miles long and, at one point, he somehow managed to wriggle out of his handcuffs.



He shattered the window in the back and climbed on top of the car,



Yet this is precisely what the officer did. He first asked for help through the radio and continued driving at the same speed, because this was the only way in which he could prevent the inmate from escaping.



Video of the incident was caught by a couple driving behind the patrol car and posted online. It went viral almost immediately, as these things tend to do.



Help arrived soon and only then did the officer driving the car pull over to let the inmate down. He was taken into custody again and slapped with a few more charges, including escape and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.



According to the report, Estrada’s other charges include aggravated robbery, possession of meth with intent to sell and evading arrest. He is, if anything, not the kind of man you can hope to reason with in case of a face-to-face meeting.



After his latest stunt, his bond was set at $680,000. Good luck with paying that.



