Tevva Gets Green Light to Mass-Produce Its Electric Truck for European Markets

If done right, electrification can positively impact the goods transportation industry. Nowadays, many electric truck manufacturers are looking to stand out with their vehicles. One of them is Tevva. Today, it announced that it secured the European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval (ECWVTA) for its 7.5-ton battery-electric truck.
Tevva is a British technology company and truck manufacturer focused on leading the electric charge with various vehicles that meet a vast range of duty cycles and applications. The company also focuses on optimizing green hydrogen solutions and claims its hydrogen fuel-cell range extension technology allows its EVs to do all the work of a diesel.
The brand currently has two products available: the 7.5t Electric and the 7.5t Hydrogen Electric. The difference between these two is the range extension tech I mentioned above. The rest of the specs, such as dimensions and maximum power, remain the same, while the payload capacity is just slightly decreased.
So, let me tell you more about the truck. It offers up to 140 miles (227 km) of range from its 105 kWh battery. Of course, given its relatively small range, the vehicle is ideal for urban and last-mile delivery fleets. This electric vehicle resulted from seven years of engineering and more than 200,000 miles (350,000 km) of in-fleet trials.
The 7.5t Electric has already hit the roads, as deliveries started in Autumn 2022. Tevva claims the vehicle has a body and payload allowance of 2,718 kg (5,992 lbs.) and a platform capacity of 15 Euro Pallets. Furthermore, the truck's battery takes about five hours to charge to 90%.
Hydrogen technology is currently used across the globe, but we're very far from mass adoption, and electrification seems to lead the charge toward an emission-free future.
Tevva recognizes that customers face various challenges when using hydrogen, such as estimating needs or finding refueling stations. That's why customers can sign up for Tevva Hydrogen Services and benefit from a simple, turnkey solution. The company will help them identify if hydrogen use is a good fit and help implement its zero-emission trucks where needed.
The European Community Whole Vehicle Type Approval marks a significant step in Tevva's growth – the brand can now produce and sell in volume across Europe and the UK. It was no easy feat, as the EV underwent 30 systems tests, including electric safety and electromagnetic compatibility, to get the green light.
The Founder and CEO of Tevva, Asher Bennett, said, "We are on a mission to make sustainable trucks accessible at scale and believe our technology will empower the transport sector and the governments of Europe to meet their net-zero goals. By embracing both hydrogen and electric fuel sources, we can rethink the energy mix in transport, reduce strain on our electricity grid and accelerate electric truck adoption."
Tevva expects to sell up to 1,000 vehicles in 2023 and continue to scale up. The hydrogen-electric trucks will follow later this year. If you'd like to find out more about their range of products and technologies, you can check out Tevva's official website.
