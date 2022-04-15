Testy Ford Bronco Rides on Shocking Wheels, HRE Gets Hyped About It

With a little bit of work, and many Benjamins spent, the new-gen Ford Bronco can be made to look like this, save for one big detail: the wheels.
Sporting a one-of-a-kind pattern, with actual shocks instead of the usual spokes, they only exist in the digital realm, rendered out by thiagod3sign and shared with his Instagram followers a day ago.
Normally, we’d expect such a proposal to be forgotten, though, in this instance, it was actually picked up by HRE Wheels, as the alloys digitally equipping this American 4x4 bear their center caps. The company claims that they can make a real copy of this alloy set, and they’re inviting everyone to come check it out at the HRE Open House on June 18.
But can they really come up with such wheels, or is this nothing more than a simple marketing scheme? A fully functioning design, with integrated shocks and springs, would obviously not work, yet they could cover the spokes in fake-looking trim meant to mimic this approach. And if we were to bet our bottom dollar on it, we’d say that this is what they will do, and the result would definitely be something to write home about in terms of visuals.
This wouldn’t be the first time a simple digital illustration inspires someone to spend their money on making it happen. In fact, there is a Chrysler Pacifica Hellcat in the making as we speak, which started out as a rendering. The ultra-powerful family hauler will make use of the famous supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine powering the Challenger SRT Redeye, where it pumps out 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm) of torque. The muscle car does the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.4 seconds, yet since it is bigger and therefore heavier, the minivan will be a bit slower.
