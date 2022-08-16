Tests With 36 EVs for Real-Life Range at 130 Kph (81 MPH) Are Educational and Intriguing

Car magazines and a few websites have teams dedicated to testing vehicles on track, allowing them to verify automakers’ claims about their products. Sometimes, they seize multiple tests to create more content, which seems to be the case with what Auto Bild did with 36 electric cars. The German magazine presented their true range after running at 130 kph (81 mph) with a fully charged battery. Curiously, it did not explore how that compares with official WLTP figures, but we did.