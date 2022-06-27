Test Drive Unlimited Developer Announces Racing Game Set in Smurfs’ Universe

Eden Games is well-known name in the racing game industry. Responsible for the V-Rally and Gear.Club series, as well as Test Drive Unlimited and F1 Mobile Racing. A few months ago, the studio was acquired by Hong Kong-based blockchain company Animoca Brands, which said the developer will start working on blockchain-based racing games.
Until then, the studio announced another racing game called Smurfs Kart, which will only be released for Nintendo Switch. Published by Microids, the game will be available this Winter in digital and retail versions for a price that will be disclosed closer to release.
Judging from the game’s description, this feels more like a children-oriented racing game. If there are any twists to the basic formula, neither Microids nor Eden Games revealed them, so we must assume this is just your run-of-the-mill kart racer.
Smurfs afficionados will probably recognize some of the characters included in the game, each having their own kart and unique ability. Tracks will probably be filled with power-ups that players can collect to give their karts temporary boosts, but shortcuts and items are a thing too.
“Start off strong, find shortcuts, use the right items at the right time to pass your opponents and become the village’s best kart driver!”
More importantly, Smurfs Kart can be played both solo and with friends, although Eden Games doesn’t say how many players can accommodate a multiplayer session. That’s about all the information we got about the game at the moment, plus some screenshots tagged “work in progress.”
If you’re looking for a game for your kid, Smurfs Kart feels like a decent choice if priced correctly. The main downside is the fact that it doesn’t look like it will come to PC or any other console except Nintendo Switch. Perhaps Microids and Eden Games will announce additional platforms for the game in the months to come.
