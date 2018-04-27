Tesla’s Autopilot Chief Leaves for Intel

After serving as the man in charge with Autopilot and Low Voltage Hardware at Tesla for nearly two years, Jim Keller has been hired by IT giant Intel to become a senior vice-president.

14 photos



At Intel, Keller will be in charge of developing “the future of CPUs, GPUs, accelerators and other products for the data-centric computing era."



Elon Musk had high hopes for the future of the engineer at Tesla. Back in December last year, the billionaire said Keller was working on specialized AI hardware that the company believed to be the best in the world.



Although the move made by the executive will not stop the work on that hardware, it’s likely some setbacks will be experienced by Tesla. Musk estimated at the time that fully autonomous vehicles based on its new technology should be available within two years.



As a result of Keller’s departure, Tesla will split the Autopilot division in two, hardware and software. According to



Bannon, also a two year veteran at Tesla, will take charge of the division’s hardware development, while Karpathy, currently Tesla’s director of AI, will handle the software development.



"Today is Jim Keller's last day at Tesla, where he has overseen low-voltage hardware, Autopilot software, and infotainment,” Tesla said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.



“Prior to joining Tesla, Jim's core passion was microprocessor engineering and he's now joining a company where he'll be able to once again focus on this exclusively. We appreciate his contributions to Tesla and wish him the best." Jim Keller is considered one of the best microprocessor engineers in the world. He worked for AMD, where he developed the Athlon and Ryzen processors and for Apple, where he created the A4 and A5 chipsets.At Intel, Keller will be in charge of developing “the future of CPUs, GPUs, accelerators and other products for the data-centric computing era."Elon Musk had high hopes for the future of the engineer at Tesla. Back in December last year, the billionaire said Keller was working on specialized AI hardware that the company believed to be the best in the world.Although the move made by the executive will not stop the work on that hardware, it’s likely some setbacks will be experienced by Tesla. Musk estimated at the time that fully autonomous vehicles based on its new technology should be available within two years.As a result of Keller’s departure, Tesla will split the Autopilot division in two, hardware and software. According to CNBC , the position occupied by Keller at Tesla will be divided between Pete Bannon and Andrej Karpathy.Bannon, also a two year veteran at Tesla, will take charge of the division’s hardware development, while Karpathy, currently Tesla’s director of AI, will handle the software development."Today is Jim Keller's last day at Tesla, where he has overseen low-voltage hardware, Autopilot software, and infotainment,” Tesla said in a statement to The Wall Street Journal.“Prior to joining Tesla, Jim's core passion was microprocessor engineering and he's now joining a company where he'll be able to once again focus on this exclusively. We appreciate his contributions to Tesla and wish him the best."