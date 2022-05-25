Tesla Works on Next-Generation High-Energy-Density Battery That Lasts for a Lifetime

While researchers explore new ways of storing electricity using different types of batteries, Li-Ion types are now the most successful. Even though it is so far ahead in the game, Tesla is still looking at ways to improve its Li-Ion batteries. Thanks to a paper released by Tesla’s advanced battery research group in Canada, we now know that the EV maker is not content with the performance of its batteries.
Like many other companies, Tesla partnered with universities’ labs to access and develop the newest technologies. In the case of battery development, Tesla works with Jeff Dahn’s battery lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, which is considered a pioneer in Li-Ion battery development. The latest work at the lab, at least according to a paper published in the Journal of The Electrochemical Society, is on increasing the energy density and durability of Li-Ion batteries.
The paper describes an improved nickel-based battery chemistry, which should offer incredible durability “approaching a century,” according to the paper. This is a lot more than the lifecycle of the best LFP cells available today. At the same time, the new chemistry retains the higher energy density of current nickel-based batteries.
The key to this finding is, as expected, reducing the operating voltage of the cells to 3.80 volts from the usual 4.2 volts of regular NMC batteries. The research found that using “only sufficient graphite” can achieve this goal in pouch-type NMC532 batteries. Even with the lower voltage, the batteries would exceed the energy density of the LFP cells and have a cycle-life that dramatically exceeds that of the LFP cells at temperatures of 40C, 55C, and 70C (104F, 131F, and 158F, respectively).
Such an impressive lifetime at high temperature is demonstrated with electrolytes that contain lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide (LiFSI) salt. When operating at a lower temperature of 25C (77F), the research group noted that the new cells could last 100 years. The group also shows that using the same LiFSI lithium salts electrolyte could help other nickel-based chemistries, too, including those with no or little cobalt.
The paper describes an improved nickel-based battery chemistry, which should offer incredible durability “approaching a century,” according to the paper. This is a lot more than the lifecycle of the best LFP cells available today. At the same time, the new chemistry retains the higher energy density of current nickel-based batteries.
The key to this finding is, as expected, reducing the operating voltage of the cells to 3.80 volts from the usual 4.2 volts of regular NMC batteries. The research found that using “only sufficient graphite” can achieve this goal in pouch-type NMC532 batteries. Even with the lower voltage, the batteries would exceed the energy density of the LFP cells and have a cycle-life that dramatically exceeds that of the LFP cells at temperatures of 40C, 55C, and 70C (104F, 131F, and 158F, respectively).
Such an impressive lifetime at high temperature is demonstrated with electrolytes that contain lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide (LiFSI) salt. When operating at a lower temperature of 25C (77F), the research group noted that the new cells could last 100 years. The group also shows that using the same LiFSI lithium salts electrolyte could help other nickel-based chemistries, too, including those with no or little cobalt.