Tesla Worker Dies in Powertrain Assembly Line in Fremont

Just about a month after Anthony Solima killed Lee Brasier at the Fremont factory, another Tesla worker died in the company’s premises. This time, it all happened at the powertrain production line. KTVU informs that the still-unidentified person collapsed while working and was pronounced dead at the location.
Everything would have happened on the morning of January 19. At 6:30 AM local time, three Fremont police cars and one fire truck were in front of the factory.
According to KTVU, the matter is now in the hands of the police and Cal-Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the entity responsible for workplace safety enforcement in California.
The agency’s spokesman informed that Tesla notified it about the death. Peter Melton also disclosed that state investigators are now collecting information about what caused the passing of this worker, which will have to wait for the autopsy results. The rest of the investigation process will probably require speaking to eyewitnesses and Tesla.
At this point, it is not clear if there is any relation to the cause of death and anything related to the work this person performed in Fremont. The incident may lead Cal-Occupational Safety and Health Administration to carry out an inspection in the factory.
If that happens, the agency may help to confirm or refute what some workers accuse Tesla of doing. Dennis Duran said that Fremont was a “modern-day industrial sweatshop” in a video that we published on June 28, 2021. This is not a new accusation, and it is also not restricted to the American plant.
On December 25, 2020, Pinwest published an investigation that qualified Giga Shanghai as a “Giga-Sweatshop.” Tesla sued the Chinese website, and the website sued Tesla back, but we still do not have the results of that lawsuit.
Apart from these accusations, Fremont was fined $1 million due to more than 30 air quality violations in May 2021. It will end up paying only $750,000 because it agreed to build a solar roof for poor communities affected by the polluted air. We are not sure the violations ceased after the fine. Plant workers also say Tesla does not curb racism and sexual harassment in Fremont, and the company was recently sentenced to pay $137 million to Owen Diaz due to racism.
