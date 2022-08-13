Tesla Whistleblower Creates Crowdfunding to Ask for Help, Received $52,260 So Far

In 2018, Karl Hansen made the headlines after filing a whistleblower complaint with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against Tesla. The former internal investigator said that Tesla was hiding around $37 million in losses due to raw material theft, particularly copper. Hansen also accused the EV maker of spying on its employees and failing to tell the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) that an employee could be involved with drug dealing. Hansen now opened a crowdfunding campaign to help him fight Tesla in court.

