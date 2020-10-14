Tesla Wagon Rendering Shows a Stylish Family-Friendly Alternative to the Model X

Right now, if you want a station wagon that also goes like stink, your only real options lie in Germany. Both Audi and Mercedes-AMG offer great choices in the RS6 and E63 T-Modell respectively, and you could even look at the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo if you're there.
Most modern families, though, tend to go down the SUV route, but luckily for them, there are plenty of models there too that know a thing or two about speed. Audi, AMG, and Porsche make a comeback, but they're joined by a host of models from other brands as well, including Tesla's Model X.
The X has had its fair share of criticism, but nobody can take away the fact it's both insanely quick and quite practical. Only parents can truly appreciate the falcon wing doors (or a sliding door, for that matter), and the whole family will giggle whenever the driver pushed the accelerator pedal with conviction. There's only one big downside: it's ugly.
That's definitely one thing you won't be able to say about this Tesla wagon rendering from Raymond W. Maybe the rear could do with a bit of work, but the overall shape and the front end would be enough to make us take out our wallets and beg Tesla to take our money.
Except Tesla has no plans to build a wagon, and who can blame it? Well, we could after seeing these drawings, but it would all be for nothing. The only silver lining here is that if you chop away a chunk of the vehicle's middle part and bring the two axles together (reduce the wheelbase), you could be looking at the hatchback that's rumored to be produced at Giga Berlin at some point in the future.
With the European market next on the list for Musk's company, it's only a matter of time until we get to see the shortest Tesla yet. Will it look anything like this? We see no reason why the front end wouldn't bear some similarities. As for the side profile and those wide hips at the back... well, we can only hope for.
