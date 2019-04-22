autoevolution

Tesla to Reveal Full Self-Driving Tech on Monday, April 22

22 Apr 2019, 15:39 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
At the time of this writing, there are under three hours or so left until Tesla’s meeting with its investors kicks off at the company’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Among the myriad of things to be discussed, full autonomy is to play a key role.
19 photos
Tesla Model X Limited Edition - T Largo Carbon Fiber Wide Body Package
At the beginning of the weekend, the company’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Monday is Tesla Autonomy Day while referencing another manga series, the Fullmetal Alchemist. And although not saying it in so many words, full autonomy is what the world expects.

As most other carmakers toying with the idea of fully self-driving cars target the middle of the next decade for tests, Tesla is using the already highly automated Autopilot as a slingshot that would make the electric carmaker the first to offer such a machine, possibly as soon as next year.

There are high hopes riding on the Autopilot hardware 3.0, scheduled to be presented during today’s event – initially the meeting was scheduled to take place on April 19.

Supposed to be a major technological breakthrough, the system is a so-called neural network accelerator, ten times more powerful than the current version.

In essence, 3.0 should allow Tesla cars to virtually drive themselves. Initial information point to the company rolling out the new hardware via the Early Access Program to be tested prior to a full market release.

Earlier this month, the Autopilot software also got a kick toward full autonomy with the introduction of the no-confirmation lane change option. This upgrade eliminates the need for the driver to manually confirm the lane change by engaging the turn stalk and limits the car’s interaction with the driver is such scenarios to visual and audio notifications.

Stay tuned for more info on the developments for the Autopilot later on Monday. You can also watch the livestream from Palo Alto at this link.
Tesla autopilot autonomous car self-driving car Elon Musk
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Latest car models:
Pininfarina BattistaPininfarina Battista LuxuryPolestar Polestar 2Polestar Polestar 2 CompactKarma Revero GTKarma Revero GT LuxuryRENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US)TOYOTA Yaris Hatchback (US) SmallAll car models  
 
 