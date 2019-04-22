Tesla to Reveal Full Self-Driving Tech on Monday, April 22

At the time of this writing, there are under three hours or so left until Tesla’s meeting with its investors kicks off at the company’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California. Among the myriad of things to be discussed, full autonomy is to play a key role.

– https://t.co/aUISVoqkuDhttps://t.co/PucKdAQVfv — Tesla (@Tesla) 21 aprilie 2019 At the beginning of the weekend, the company’s CEO Elon Musk tweeted that Monday is Tesla Autonomy Day while referencing another manga series, the Fullmetal Alchemist. And although not saying it in so many words, full autonomy is what the world expects.As most other carmakers toying with the idea of fully self-driving cars target the middle of the next decade for tests, Tesla is using the already highly automated Autopilot as a slingshot that would make the electric carmaker the first to offer such a machine, possibly as soon as next year.There are high hopes riding on the Autopilot hardware 3.0 , scheduled to be presented during today’s event – initially the meeting was scheduled to take place on April 19.Supposed to be a major technological breakthrough, the system is a so-called neural network accelerator, ten times more powerful than the current version.In essence, 3.0 should allow Tesla cars to virtually drive themselves. Initial information point to the company rolling out the new hardware via the Early Access Program to be tested prior to a full market release.Earlier this month, the Autopilot software also got a kick toward full autonomy with the introduction of the no-confirmation lane change option . This upgrade eliminates the need for the driver to manually confirm the lane change by engaging the turn stalk and limits the car’s interaction with the driver is such scenarios to visual and audio notifications.Stay tuned for more info on the developments for the Autopilot later on Monday. You can also watch the livestream from Palo Alto at this link