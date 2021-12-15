Tesla Tells French Govt There Was No Sign of Technical Problems in Deadly Paris Crash

The push for Tesla to make their Model 3 the next go-to taxi vehicle took a terrible blow Saturday, December 11th. When one operated by the G7 Cab company of Paris lost control. Injuring 20 and killing one person in the horrific crash. Now, Tesla's released their official statement to French authorities.
The G7 Cab Company has suspended all use of its 37 Model 3 units until further notice. At the same time, an investigation will be conducted to determine the root cause of one of the most brutal car accidents the French capital has seen for quite some time.
Three more of the 20 survivors of the accident are in serious condition. Now, Tesla has responded to hard inquiries from French and EU authorities, swearing that the cause of the tragic accident had little to nothing to do with defects in Tesla R&D, according to Reuters.
"We have been in contact, of course, with Tesla's management and they tell us that there is no technical problem to flag on their vehicles," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters in Paris. The chief executive of Tesla Europe confirmed the information for the Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari. He has also been told that Tesla provided the necessary data, collected from sensors and cameras, to the investigators.
Video from the scene of the accident has yet to point to a definitive cause for the senseless tragedy. Investigators are currently trying to weigh Tesla's official response against the evidence presented at the crash site to prove which side is at fault. It could spell bad news for Tesla if they wind up on the wrong side of this decision.
Meanwhile, Tesla frontman Elon Musk is riding high this holiday season. His christening as Time magazine's 2021 Man of the Year, coupled with the progress of his SpaceX Starship system, might see this latest round of PR kerfuffles drowned out in a sea of other noise.
It'd surely be the ultimate killjoy for Elon if any of Tesla's systems, like its controversial Autopilot feature, were proven to be at fault for this hideous accident. Expect updates and official court information to come slowly but surely in the next few months. Check back for more here on autoevolution.
Three more of the 20 survivors of the accident are in serious condition. Now, Tesla has responded to hard inquiries from French and EU authorities, swearing that the cause of the tragic accident had little to nothing to do with defects in Tesla R&D, according to Reuters.
"We have been in contact, of course, with Tesla's management and they tell us that there is no technical problem to flag on their vehicles," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told reporters in Paris. The chief executive of Tesla Europe confirmed the information for the Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari. He has also been told that Tesla provided the necessary data, collected from sensors and cameras, to the investigators.
Video from the scene of the accident has yet to point to a definitive cause for the senseless tragedy. Investigators are currently trying to weigh Tesla's official response against the evidence presented at the crash site to prove which side is at fault. It could spell bad news for Tesla if they wind up on the wrong side of this decision.
Meanwhile, Tesla frontman Elon Musk is riding high this holiday season. His christening as Time magazine's 2021 Man of the Year, coupled with the progress of his SpaceX Starship system, might see this latest round of PR kerfuffles drowned out in a sea of other noise.
It'd surely be the ultimate killjoy for Elon if any of Tesla's systems, like its controversial Autopilot feature, were proven to be at fault for this hideous accident. Expect updates and official court information to come slowly but surely in the next few months. Check back for more here on autoevolution.