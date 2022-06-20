Tesla-Swapped Nissan 350Z Drag Races Dodge Viper SR II, Both Are Super Impressive

SR II is the codename of the second-generation Viper. Offered between the 1996 and 2002 model years, this V10-engined beast can be rightfully considered a small update of the first generation. Two decades after the SR II left us, is the 8.0L sports car still relevant in a straight line?
To put it bluntly, that’s a yessiree! The red-painted Viper in the featured clip is pretty close to bone-stock form, having been upgraded with Toyo Proxes R888s, a Borla exhaust, lowering springs, and some decals. When it was brand-spanking new, back in 2002, this fellow used to crank out 450 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) of torque at 3,700 rpm.
Exclusively offered with a manual tranny, the SR II also happens to be light-ish at less than 3,400 pounds (1,542 kilograms) excluding the driver. On the other lane of the runway, a green-painted 350Z with a Liberty Walk body kit and 370Z headlights is much obliged to race the American sports car.
Further gifted with a 370Z NISMO-inspired rear bumper, the Japanese challenger doesn’t make VQ noises. Instead of a naturally-aspirated V6, this example of the breed had its firewall cut to make room for battery cells from a Model S. The rear drive unit and subframe also come from Tesla’s all-electric sedan. Popping the trunk reveals an AccuAir management system. The compressor, obviously enough, is hidden underneath the trunk.
A really cool reinterpretation of Nissan’s final naturally-aspirated Z, this electric conversion is rocking Motegi Racing MR151s mounted with Falkens for good measure. A portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system also needs to be mentioned, together with approximately 460 kW (617 horsepower) and approximately 450 pound-feet (610 Nm) of torque.
Hoonigan's “THIS vs THAT” is all about 1,000-foot drags, and the first race is a walk in the park for the Viper. The second and third runs end in victory for the Nissan, but the bonus round concludes with another win for the Viper. The question is, which one would you blast on the blacktop?
