Tesla Starts Rolling Out FSD Beta 10.13, Coming With a Long List of Updates

As promised by Elon Musk a week ago, Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta 10.13 started to roll out to customer vehicles on Monday. However, a wider rollout is still pending. The release notes for the update have been shared online, and it contains a slew of improvements that should make most people happy.
In a tweet from last week, Musk unveiled that the upcoming FSD Beta 10.13 should better handle complex unprotected left turns, among other things. The update is also said to draw the V10 of the software to a close, as the V11 will be released next month. But with the chief of AI, Andrej Karpathy, leaving the company, many expect delays in launching new features. Probably this is why version 10.13 did not get to a lot of people already, and Musk tweeted today that the software “still needs a few tweaks.”
According to Teslascope, one of the first vehicles observed to be getting the update was a made-in-Texas Tesla Model Y with a 4680 battery pack. There are two vehicles currently on this version of the software, although the website does not offer any information about the second one. Nevertheless, expect many improvements, and the most important is cracking the famous Chuck Cook’s unprotected left turn that Musk talked about before.
If you’re unfamiliar with that, this is an unprotected left turn on the 6-lane Roosevelt Boulevard highway in Jacksonville, Florida. Chuck Cook is a famous beta tester who lives in the area and discovered that Tesla’s FSD behavior was sometimes ok and many times dangerous at that particular maneuver. Thanks to him, unprotected left turns are safer with Tesla FSD, as Tesla used his input to teach Autopilot AI how to better handle a similar situation.
Aside from the safer unprotected left turns, the new version of the software should bring fewer false positives and false slowdowns around crosswalks. Lane positioning is also said to be improved, both when crossing lanes and when merging. The new version should also offer better pedestrian and bicyclist detection and trajectory projection, as well as animal detection. But the real test would be when Chuck receives the updates and tries his famous UPL with the new software version.
We noticed a new Tesla software update 2022.16.3.5 on a Model Y SR (2021) in Texas, United States. View the rollout of this update here: https://t.co/Th7PpQWjl2— Teslascope (@teslascope) July 18, 2022