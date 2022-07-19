Tesla Starts Rolling Out FSD Beta 10.13, Coming With a Long List of Updates

More on this:

1 AI Genius Andrej Karpathy Leaves Tesla for Good, It's a Big Loss for the Autopilot Team

2 NHTSA Will Investigate Two Fatal Crashes Involving Tesla EVs – One More Can Be Included

3 Watch Tesla Model 3 on FSD Beta Trying to Turn Directly in Front of a Train

4 Elon Musk Says Tesla Is Worth Zero Without FSD – Why He Is Completely Wrong

5 NHTSA Says 758 Drivers Complained of Phantom Braking, Will Release FSD Info Soon