Tesla Sold More Cybertrucks Than Ford F-150 Lightnings and Rivian R1Ts Combined

Earlier information suggested that the Tesla Cybertruck might be America's best-selling electric pickup, but no official data was available to confirm this theory. Now, US registration data shared by S&P Global Mobility shows that the Cybertruck was among the top 5 best-selling EVs in the US, surpassing both the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T.
After Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, the number of people making a reservation went through the roof. There are over a million reservations, creating a long backlog for Tesla that would require years of production to fulfill. However, when deliveries started last November, the expectations quickly shifted. The specifications were toned down a bit, especially the Cyberbeast's range, while the prices went up. Instead of the promised $50K, the Cybertruck AWD was announced at $80K unless we count the $20K Foundation Series markup.
This made many people, financial analysts included, believe that the Cybertruck is more likely to be a niche product. Add to that the strange design and expensive technologies, and you see why very few people think the Cybertruck will become a volume model. However, the reality might prove everyone wrong, at least until Tesla clears its massive backlog. The US registration data shows that the Cybertruck deliveries are in full swing, making the triangle-shaped truck one of the best-selling EVs on the market.
Based on the registration numbers shared by S&P Global Mobility, Tesla Cybertruck ranked fifth among the top-selling EVs, with 3,907 registrations in May. Its archrival, the Ford F-150 Lightning, was in the 10th position, with 2,353 registrations. Meanwhile, the Rivian R1T recorded 1,237 registrations. This means that Tesla sold more electric pickups in May than Ford and Rivian combined.
This is an incredible achievement, especially as it is the most expensive among them, starting at over $100,000 with shipping. The F-150 Lightning starts at $57,090 for the commercial Pro model, with the retail XLT trim selling for $65,090 with shipping. In the meantime, the Rivian R1T starts at $71,700 with shipping.
Although the Cybertruck raced ahead in May registrations, the 7,879 registrations in the first five months of the year were still not enough to lead the market. The Ford F-150 Lightning is still ahead, with 13,443 units, while the Rivian R1T recorded 3,881 registrations for the period. However, given the current backlog and current production pace, it's highly likely that the Cybertruck will finish the year in the top position and among the best-selling EVs in the US.
Tesla announced in June that it reached a 1,300-unit weekly production or over 65,000 units per year. This pace will only increase toward the end of the year as Tesla ramps up production at Giga Texas. There's little chance Tesla will run out of demand for the Cybertruck soon, which is why it's in no hurry to start selling regular (non-Foundation Series) models.
This made many people, financial analysts included, believe that the Cybertruck is more likely to be a niche product. Add to that the strange design and expensive technologies, and you see why very few people think the Cybertruck will become a volume model. However, the reality might prove everyone wrong, at least until Tesla clears its massive backlog. The US registration data shows that the Cybertruck deliveries are in full swing, making the triangle-shaped truck one of the best-selling EVs on the market.
Based on the registration numbers shared by S&P Global Mobility, Tesla Cybertruck ranked fifth among the top-selling EVs, with 3,907 registrations in May. Its archrival, the Ford F-150 Lightning, was in the 10th position, with 2,353 registrations. Meanwhile, the Rivian R1T recorded 1,237 registrations. This means that Tesla sold more electric pickups in May than Ford and Rivian combined.
This is an incredible achievement, especially as it is the most expensive among them, starting at over $100,000 with shipping. The F-150 Lightning starts at $57,090 for the commercial Pro model, with the retail XLT trim selling for $65,090 with shipping. In the meantime, the Rivian R1T starts at $71,700 with shipping.
Although the Cybertruck raced ahead in May registrations, the 7,879 registrations in the first five months of the year were still not enough to lead the market. The Ford F-150 Lightning is still ahead, with 13,443 units, while the Rivian R1T recorded 3,881 registrations for the period. However, given the current backlog and current production pace, it's highly likely that the Cybertruck will finish the year in the top position and among the best-selling EVs in the US.
Tesla announced in June that it reached a 1,300-unit weekly production or over 65,000 units per year. This pace will only increase toward the end of the year as Tesla ramps up production at Giga Texas. There's little chance Tesla will run out of demand for the Cybertruck soon, which is why it's in no hurry to start selling regular (non-Foundation Series) models.