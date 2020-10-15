Tesla Should Show Up with a Vehicle Like this One for the 2030 Le Mans

autoevolution
Back in 2017, when Tesla was a tad less powerful than it is today, a group of industrial designers put their minds together to show us a possible future in which Tesla attends Le Mans. And by future they mean the year 2030.

One of the designers on the team took that initial design and added his own personal touches, and what you see in the gallery is this vehicle. It’s named the Tesla T1, and this is the variation of Omar Alfarra Zendah, one of the Barcelona based designers that came up with the original T1 for the Michelin Design Challenge in 2017.

What can we even say about this design? It’s absolutely nuts! Just for starters, the general body line does offer a Le Mans feel, but with a few exceptions. This concept is rather closer to a roadster body for one simple purpose, aerodynamics. Why?

Well, because inside that long and narrow body there's a huge wind turbine which is fueled through the massive air-intake scoops. No joke. This is one of the main points of focus for the vehicle, the utilization of wind power as thrust. How? The main drive for this vehicle is based on a turbine design named the Gorlov System. If you aren't familiar with this system, as I wasn’t, it includes a vertical wind turbine that can use wind from any direction due to tweaks in classic turbine design.

This same technology is also applied to the wheels. On each wheel we can actually find two separate tires. In between those tires, we can see two red strips of angled blades. These blades function the same as the main turbine, just on a smaller scale. They too take in wind and convert it into energy for the vehicle, but these blades and the large fins behind the wheels, also have the function of directing air towards the scoops for added power to the turbine.

Being a Tesla branded vehicle, you can be sure that it will be electric as well. However, the batteries are only used in basically starting all the vehicles and other components. But batteries and turbine included, this nightmarish ride pushes out a theoretical 1,000 kW of power, while coming in at only 1,984 lbs (900 kg). It’s even able to push out 1,770 lb. ft. of torque. Just think about what that means for a second. You're literally going to be flying on asphalt.

One neat thing about the T1 concept that sets it apart from Le Mans vehicles is the way it’s maneuvered. Each axel includes a pivot point where it bends, allowing each axel to turn independently for tighter turns. This system is similar to articulated steering usually found on off road vehicles and bulldozers.

Honestly, if Tesla ever put something like this together, I don’t' feel that we would be getting those types of statistics out of our future EV’s, not for Le Mans to say the least. But still, this is one cool looking ride, that honestly could be made into a toy and even raced. Why the heck not? At least that way we can see some of these concepts become a reality on a more palpable level.
