Tesla Agent Tells Owner of Model Y That Caugh Fire to Tow It to Service Center

It is not news that Tesla Customer Services are broken. I wrote on January 2022 about the issue, and nothing has changed so far. However, a recent example shows just how damaged the company's model for repairing its vehicles is. Bishal Malla's Model Y caught fire on May 6. When he called a Tesla Roadside Assistance to have an explanation of what happened, they told him to tow the vehicle to his "Tesla recommended servicing center."

13 photos Photo: Bishal Malla