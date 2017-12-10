autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Tesla Semi Prototype Makes Rare Daytime Appearance in California

10 Dec 2017, 14:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Tesla's electric Semi truck still has plenty of time to kill until it enters production, with Elon Musk's (usually optimistic) estimation being toward the end of 2019.
12 photos
Tesla Semi teaserTesla Semi teaserTesla Semi teaserTesla Semi teaserTesla SemiTesla SemiTesla SemiTesla SemiTesla SemiTesla SemiTesla Semi
That makes it nearly two years in which the company can sort out any issues with a prototype that looked not only functional - it rolled on the stage and left it on its own, as well as showcase its ridiculous acceleration skills, so there was no question about that - but pretty production-ready.

Tesla has made a habit out of this approach which you could say was pioneered by the Model 3. The electric sedan was revealed in March 2016 in prototype form and then entered production toward the end of this summer with very few modifications. Tesla doesn't do concepts, but then again it doesn't really need to considering its prototypes are so exciting.

They say the Semi's design was inspired by bullet trains, and looking at the vehicle, you can clearly see that. It certainly doesn't look like any other truck out there, and the shape of the cabin enabled some other unique features such as the central driving position - though its usefulness has been brought into question.

It remains to be seen how much Tesla changes about the truck in its final form, but we sincerely doubt it's going to be much. After all, lots of very important companies have already placed orders for the world's first electric semi, with 90 of them coming within the same day (50 from Sysco and 40 from Budweiser).

The clip below, caught by Instagram user roymilloy, shows the truck cruising along at a slow pace before finally entering a Tesla private compound. Roy follows the Semi for as long as he can, and even though we mostly get to see its behind, the video does bring some interesting revelations.

For instance, we knew - based on the handle position - the doors would open in reverse, but we never really got to see them in action. They look quite massive, meaning entering and exiting the vehicle should be a breeze. And speaking of breezes, we can also see the two side windows can indeed open - not by rolling down, but by popping out instead.

Too bad that was a 5 mph zone, or we could have witnessed a short burst of acceleration as well - we doubt the drivers can help themselves unless told otherwise. Even so, every spotting of the Tesla Semi is still a novel thing since we've only really seen it during the nighttime reveal in November.
 

Tesla Semi Truck #tesla #teslasemi #teslasemitruck #spyshot #truckspotted #carspotted #carporn #truckporn #allelectric #electric #instavid #vidoftheday #teslahawthorne #teslahq #teslaheadquarters #teslaroadster #roadster

A post shared by Roy Greenberg (@roymilloy) on Dec 7, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

Tesla semi truck Tesla Semi electric semi truck electric truck Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  