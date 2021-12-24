Tesla Semi Enters the Final Homologation Phase, More Test Drivers Are Needed

Tesla is preparing to ramp up the Semi production at its plant in Nevada to reach volume production in 2023. Before that, they need more drivers to help with reliability, performance, and homologation testing of the future semi-truck.
In a recent video that surfaced online, we’ve seen Tesla Semi performing some basic tests at the Giga Nevada factory. This is not enough to have the Semi homologated, so it makes sense that Tesla needs more divers to complete the final testing phases. Recent job postings on its career page show Tesla is seeking a “commercial truck operator” to perform durability testing, as well as a “vehicle test engineer” for the Semi testing.
According to the job listings, the commercial truck operator will have to conduct “reliability, performance, and homologation” testing of a commercial truck. The position is based in Fremont, but the testing will take place on various third-party proving grounds, so the candidate should be prepared to travel a lot.
This is not a basic truck drive job, though. The successful candidate should also be able to “ensure detailed recording of truck performance discrepancies, analysis of data, documentation, and reporting of results through email & database systems.” To do this, the driver should be confident in using MS Office programs and also master the various communication technologies.
The homologation part of the job description is what has attracted our attention, as this is usually the last step to complete before a vehicle can be sold to customers. Tesla does not seem to be very advanced with the testing procedure, hence the second job offering. According to the job description, the vehicle test engineer will have to “develop and execute vehicle testing for Semi and various platforms.”
The candidate should have experience with data acquisition software and data collection, as well as CAD software. The next line in the requirements section sounds very much like Tesla, so the potential candidates should know they are expected to “work well under pressure while managing competing demands and tight deadlines.”
Even though Tesla Semi will no doubt enter the final stage of the testing program soon, it will be at least another two years before the full-volume production will begin.
According to the job listings, the commercial truck operator will have to conduct “reliability, performance, and homologation” testing of a commercial truck. The position is based in Fremont, but the testing will take place on various third-party proving grounds, so the candidate should be prepared to travel a lot.
This is not a basic truck drive job, though. The successful candidate should also be able to “ensure detailed recording of truck performance discrepancies, analysis of data, documentation, and reporting of results through email & database systems.” To do this, the driver should be confident in using MS Office programs and also master the various communication technologies.
The homologation part of the job description is what has attracted our attention, as this is usually the last step to complete before a vehicle can be sold to customers. Tesla does not seem to be very advanced with the testing procedure, hence the second job offering. According to the job description, the vehicle test engineer will have to “develop and execute vehicle testing for Semi and various platforms.”
The candidate should have experience with data acquisition software and data collection, as well as CAD software. The next line in the requirements section sounds very much like Tesla, so the potential candidates should know they are expected to “work well under pressure while managing competing demands and tight deadlines.”
Even though Tesla Semi will no doubt enter the final stage of the testing program soon, it will be at least another two years before the full-volume production will begin.