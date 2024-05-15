Tesla's Spring Update Brings New Features to Older Vehicles With Intel Processors

When Tesla announced the Spring Update last month, the highlight was a new user interface (V12) inspired by the Cybertruck. Earlier information indicated this was reserved for newer vehicles powered by Ryzen processors. However, owners of older EVs with Intel Atom processors have also received some of the features introduced earlier to Ryzen vehicles.
Tesla announced one of the most feature-packed updates of the year in April. The first customers received the Spring update earlier this month with the 2024.14.3 software update. Among the most important changes was a new user interface inspired by the one in the Tesla Cybertruck. Initially reserved for Tesla Model 3 and Model Y with Ryzen processors, the new interface brings full-screen visualizations, new media player controls, expandable Autopilot visualizations, and Auto Shift Beta for Model S and Model X vehicles.
Owners of older Tesla EVs with Intel Atom processors were jealous of the new update, which appeared to go past them. Tesla started replacing the Atom-based MCUs with AMD Ryzen in 2021, so the vehicles were already three years old. However, the 2024.14 update has now started rolling out to Intel-based vehicles, bringing some of the features previously reserved to the Ryzen vehicles.
Among those that are now available to Intel-based vehicles is the improved media player with additional controls. The media player doesn't look different from the one in Ryzen EVs, which makes sense, considering that it doesn't involve much GPU processing power. The full-screen driving visualizations with the map in the corner are also part of the update for Intel processors.
The expandable Autopilot visualizations are also available on vehicles equipped with Intel MCUs. However, this is only true for those with FSD activated. Weirdly, the new visualizations are available on Ryzen-based vehicles even without FSD, but not on those powered by Intel Atom processors. Hopefully, Tesla will fix this, as it's not related to the processing capabilities of the media control unit.
Since the Atom processor is seriously underpowered compared to the Ryzen counterpart, especially in the 3D department, not all features can run on older vehicles. Most notably, Intel vehicles don't get the new 3D parked visualizations, which Tesla owners have highly appreciated. It's not clear whether this feature will be offered later after Tesla optimizes it for Intel Atom processors. Given the limited 3D power, it might use a different model with simplified graphics, more suitable for older hardware.
Many other Spring update features are available on Intel vehicles, including Sentry Mode previews and the trip progress bar. The update also includes automatic rerouting to a faster route if one becomes available during driving and improved wiper controls via the scroll wheel. People hope that Tesla will also find a way to port the other features, possibly by reducing the graphics complexity.
