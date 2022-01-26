Tesla's New Software Update Includes Regenerative Braking in Autopilot

Electric cars are the new normal. Apart from their instant torque features and obliterating speed records, they are on a green mission to save the planet. Renewable energy is top on the list with regenerative braking. Simply put, it is taking wasted energy produced during braking and using it to recharge the batteries.
Tesla just released an Autopilot update to better use regenerative braking for higher efficiency. The update will offer higher efficiency and a smoother experience, especially in city stop-and-go traffic, where the Autopilot feature is useful.
Regenerative braking isn’t new. Many auto manufacturers have fiddled with this tech for decades. However, it came into the limelight some 20 years ago after Toyota debuted the Prius. The concept of regenerative braking became fairly known as a method of improving range in hybrid and electric cars.
Automakers use this technology in different ways to harness more power. It involves tapping energy as the vehicle slows down to help charge the battery cells by taking advantage of the electric motor’s ability to turn into a generator.
This tech is so far-reaching, it is available on everything from scooters, e-bikes, and skateboards.
Tesla is a pioneer in electric vehicles and naturally has an advantage over other manufacturers regarding relating features.
Tesla’s regenerative braking is perhaps the most aggressive in the industry but, unfortunately, comes with the lowest level of customization. Initially, it offered only standard and low. In 2020, only standard was available - as default.
If you are new to EVs, you might need to adapt to regenerative braking and one-pedal driving. Tesla’s Autopilot feature adds another layer of regenerative braking since it is basically autonomous when using the traffic-aware cruise control feature.
The Autopilot feature uses both regenerative braking and conventional brake pads but can also improve the balance for efficiency. Tesla’s new software update (2022.4) has improvements on this balance and uses more regenerative braking at low speeds.
According to the automaker, the Autopilot feature will use more regenerative braking at low speeds for improved efficiency and driving experience. It further claimed that regenerative braking would result in less brake pedal noise and smoother stops.
