Tesla's Latest Demo Video Will Have You Seeing Red, It Is Not That Bad, Though

Tesla has released another promotional video of its systems and technologies, but this one comes with a twist. Unlike previous videos, where Tesla showcased how one of its systems worked, along with its benefits, the American marque has gone ahead and compared one of its systems with a conventional vehicle.
The makers of the video that was uploaded to Tesla's official YouTube channel did focus on the feature they were supposed to focus on. They did their best to cover the brand of the "Not-a-Tesla" SUV, which is, in fact, a BMW X3.
The video in question shows a Tesla Model Y that is placed into a bubble along with a "not-a-Tesla" SUV to prove the company's Bioweapon Defense Mode of the HVAC system, which would not be the same without a HEPA filter.
The demonstration that was chosen has isolated the two vehicles within a transparent bubble that has forced ventilation, and several smoke grenades were placed in a bucket to help underline the efficiency of Tesla's filtration system, which is inspired by the technology employed in modern hospitals.
As you will observe, both vehicles have their ventilation systems set to bring outdoor air into the passenger compartment, and the engineers have placed small paper markers near the air vents to prove that the ventilation has been turned on for the video in both cars. From there, things go great for the Tesla, and not so great for the other vehicle.
The demonstration is easy to see and understand, and we have to hand it to Tesla that they were inspired to fit such large filters for cabin air in their models, as you will observe in the video. With large filters comes large filtration ability. It is worth noting that HEPA filters are offered in BMW models as well, and some are installed from the factory, but it is unclear if the X3 in question came with one.
The good news for people who cannot afford a Tesla, but want cleaner air in their vehicles? You can buy a HEPA filter for your vehicle if there is a company that builds HEPA-type filters for your make and model. Portable air purifiers are also an option, but that does not stop contaminated air entering the cabin.
These filters are a bit more expensive than the cheapest cabin air filters around, but the High Efficiency Particulate Air filter is meant to remove over 99.9 percent of particles whose diameter is equal to 0.3 μm (microns), and they also capture pollen, dust, dirt, bacteria, aerosols, some microorganisms, moisture, and more.
Remember to change them frequently to get the best possible air quality within your vehicle. It will not have the capability of the Bioweapon Defense Mode, though, as that involves cabin pressurization.
