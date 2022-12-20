Tesla's Giga Berlin Investigated Over Alleged Unauthorized Handling of Toxic Materials

Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide is again under scrutiny after regulators found out that the U.S. carmaker operated the plant without all necessary permits. Of particular concern is the unauthorized operation of a hazardous materials storage facility on the premises of Giga Berlin.
Elon Musk’s blunt way of doing business has caused Tesla more than a headache, especially in Germany, where people are used to religiously following the rules. Giga Berlin began construction even before all the necessary licenses were issued, a move almost inconceivable in the risk-averse German business landscape. It then started operations while still struggling to gain all the required approvals. Recent reports showed that Giga Berlin still operates without a working fire alarm system.
Of course, when you break so many rules, it’s hard not to draw attention to your blunders. Following a series of incidents at Giga Berlin, regulators started investigating Tesla and its operating practices. According to the German publication RBB, the State Environment Agency (LfU) has filed a criminal complaint against Tesla on suspicions of unauthorized operation of a hazardous materials storage facility at Giga Berlin.
The investigation is intended to establish whether Tesla violated the law when operating a temporary hazardous materials warehouse on its factory premises. The authorities are interested in determining if Tesla has obtained all the necessary licenses. If the criminal investigators conclude that Tesla has operated the facility without permission, the punishment for those responsible could be up to three years in prison.
At the moment, it is not clear what facility is under investigation and what was stored inside. Because the investigation is ongoing, there’s little chance of finding out further information. Interestingly, Tesla only applied for approval for a recycling plant at Giga Berlin last Wednesday. The story mirrors an earlier investigation into a recycling plant operating without a permit at Giga Berlin. The LfU forced Tesla to shut down the recycling facility at fault at the end of September.
Tesla has faced numerous complaints from environmentalist groups concerning operations at its German gigafactory in Gruenheide. The scarce water reserve in the region was always a concern, but Tesla has given the environmentalists and residents more reasons to worry. A paint leak in April has raised alarms, but it was a serious incident in June that filled the cup. On June 27, a lithium-cobalt compound escaped from containers close to the factory. The powder is highly carcinogenic, according to European Chemicals Agency.
Three months later, a fire broke out at a recycling facility inside Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide. The fire in itself was not a problem, but the fluids used to extinguish it was thought to contaminate the water reserves in the area. It's unclear whether the recycling facility where the fire broke out is the same as the one shut down by LfU in September.
Of course, when you break so many rules, it’s hard not to draw attention to your blunders. Following a series of incidents at Giga Berlin, regulators started investigating Tesla and its operating practices. According to the German publication RBB, the State Environment Agency (LfU) has filed a criminal complaint against Tesla on suspicions of unauthorized operation of a hazardous materials storage facility at Giga Berlin.
The investigation is intended to establish whether Tesla violated the law when operating a temporary hazardous materials warehouse on its factory premises. The authorities are interested in determining if Tesla has obtained all the necessary licenses. If the criminal investigators conclude that Tesla has operated the facility without permission, the punishment for those responsible could be up to three years in prison.
At the moment, it is not clear what facility is under investigation and what was stored inside. Because the investigation is ongoing, there’s little chance of finding out further information. Interestingly, Tesla only applied for approval for a recycling plant at Giga Berlin last Wednesday. The story mirrors an earlier investigation into a recycling plant operating without a permit at Giga Berlin. The LfU forced Tesla to shut down the recycling facility at fault at the end of September.
Tesla has faced numerous complaints from environmentalist groups concerning operations at its German gigafactory in Gruenheide. The scarce water reserve in the region was always a concern, but Tesla has given the environmentalists and residents more reasons to worry. A paint leak in April has raised alarms, but it was a serious incident in June that filled the cup. On June 27, a lithium-cobalt compound escaped from containers close to the factory. The powder is highly carcinogenic, according to European Chemicals Agency.
Three months later, a fire broke out at a recycling facility inside Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide. The fire in itself was not a problem, but the fluids used to extinguish it was thought to contaminate the water reserves in the area. It's unclear whether the recycling facility where the fire broke out is the same as the one shut down by LfU in September.