Tesla's Car Bullying Goes to a New Level – "Hip Checking"

It's worth remembering that Sentry Mode adds an extra level of protection to Tesla vehicles by continuously monitoring the environment around the car. The man appears to deliberately hit the Tesla. Moreover, the hip strike is not singular. When he widely opens the door, he hits the Tesla again, causing the video camera to slightly shake on impact."I think he does that to his own car too, judging from those dents on his car," notes and comments from someone who saw the post. The truth is that the car the man gets into has some dents right at hip height."A very tiny scratch above the trim of the drivers wheel well. No license plate unfortunately. Somehow their car left and there's no footage" writes the car's owner in the comments.You have to admit that if you were a Tesla owner, these videos make you check your Sentry Mode recordings every time you get in your car. Not to mention the fact that it will make you very careful where you leave your car parked. Perhaps the best solution would be if you have the option of leaving it parked next to another Tesla. We certainly know that owners who have such a car are more respectful of other cars in general.

But here's where bullying takes it to a new level - "hip checking," says the owner of this Tesla.The video camera mounted on the left side door mirror caught on Sentry Mode the moment a man approaches the car parked next to Tesla, and as he tries to get into it, he" hip checks" the electric car parked next to his.