Tesla's Big Battery in Victoria, Australia, Catches Fire in First Tests

On July 28, Neoen celebrated that the Victorian Big Battery was finally registered with the Australian Energy Market Operator. Two days later, with the first tests with the new Megapack structure, a fire broke into one of the 13-ton, 3 MWh packs that compose the Big Battery, according to 7News. Neoen confirmed the incident with the statement below:
“We can confirm that during initial testing today at approximately 10 -10:15 AM, a fire occurred within one of the Tesla Megapacks at the Victorian Big Battery. No one was injured, and the site has been evacuated.
Neoen and Tesla are working closely with emergency services on-site to manage the situation.
The site has been disconnected from the grid, and there will be no impact to the electricity supply.
We will provide updates and further details as they become available.”
According to Bay 93.9, authorities have issued a local warning about toxic fumes coming from the Big Battery, located in Moorabool. People that live close to it (Batesford, Bell Post Hill, Lovely Banks, Moorabool) were told to “move indoors, close all windows and doors, turn off heating and cooling systems, close vents and fireplace flues,” and “bring pets indoors.”
For the ones that were driving, the recommendation is to “close the windows of your vehicle and turn off air conditioning.” Prolonged or heavy physical activity in the areas should also be avoided. There’s a risk of “wheezing, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing.”
This is not the first equipment from Tesla operated by Neoen in Australia, only the first to use Megapacks. Neoen previously used Powerpacks. Another company, Transgrid, is also building a Megapack structure for 50 MWh to 75 MWh in Wallgrove.
The Victoria Big Battery was supposed to start operating by the end of the year (summer in Australia). Neoen has a 10-year contract with the Australian Energy Market Operator to balance the grid and help increase the capacity of the main transmission link between Victoria and New South Wales at peak-demand times.
Neoen and Tesla are working closely with emergency services on-site to manage the situation.
The site has been disconnected from the grid, and there will be no impact to the electricity supply.
We will provide updates and further details as they become available.”
According to Bay 93.9, authorities have issued a local warning about toxic fumes coming from the Big Battery, located in Moorabool. People that live close to it (Batesford, Bell Post Hill, Lovely Banks, Moorabool) were told to “move indoors, close all windows and doors, turn off heating and cooling systems, close vents and fireplace flues,” and “bring pets indoors.”
Thrilled to announce Victorian Big Battery is now registered with the Australian Energy Market Operator - just over 200 days since the start of construction ! Thanks to everyone involved ! @AEMO_Media @VicGovAU @LilyDAmbrosioMP @Tesla @AusNetServices @downergroup @UGLPtyLimited pic.twitter.com/OD67kUbjF2— Neoen Australia (@NEOEN_AU) July 28, 2021
For the ones that were driving, the recommendation is to “close the windows of your vehicle and turn off air conditioning.” Prolonged or heavy physical activity in the areas should also be avoided. There’s a risk of “wheezing, chest tightness, and difficulty breathing.”
This is not the first equipment from Tesla operated by Neoen in Australia, only the first to use Megapacks. Neoen previously used Powerpacks. Another company, Transgrid, is also building a Megapack structure for 50 MWh to 75 MWh in Wallgrove.
The Victoria Big Battery was supposed to start operating by the end of the year (summer in Australia). Neoen has a 10-year contract with the Australian Energy Market Operator to balance the grid and help increase the capacity of the main transmission link between Victoria and New South Wales at peak-demand times.