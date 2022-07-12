Tesla's Berlin Facility Produces the Model Y EV Only in Black and White

Customers in Europe who plan to buy a Tesla Model Y should know that color options for the electric crossover are limited to black and white at Tesla’s German Gigafactory in Grünheide near Berlin, so they should gear up for longer waiting times if they order the electric crossover in other colors.
According to a report from German news outlet Automobilwoche, cited by Inside EVs, Solid Black and Pearl White Multi Coat are the only two exterior paints applied to the Model Y electric crossover at Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg. The news is quite surprising, though, especially considering that Elon Musk promised "the world's most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature" at the Berlin facility and even teased the vehicle in two new colors, namely Crimson Red and Deep Blue.
Production of the Tesla Model Y at the company’s Giga Berlin factory began in March 2022, but we don’t know whether the paint option restrictions are a recent change or the facility has been built from the beginning with just the two color options for the car. The report does mention there have been some issues at the paint shop since production began, but no specific details were revealed.
So if you live in Europe and want a Tesla Model Y in Solid Black or Pearl White, you are likely to have your car delivered in October. But if you don’t fancy how the Model Y looks in those two colors and prefer to have yours painted red, blue, or silver, you should expect to get your vehicle in March 2023 at the earliest. That’s because the other color options are manufactured atTesla's Gigafactory Shanghai in China.
Recently, Elon Musk has said that the new Berlin and Texas-based facilities are losing money and only around 6,000 cars of the company's overall production of 258,580 units have been produced at the two plants.
The production target for the Berlin plant is 500,000 vehicles per year, but it would certainly take a lot of effort to reach that output.
