autoevolution

Tesla Roamer Expected To Break the Land Speed Record For An Electric Motorhome

10 Apr 2019, 15:27 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
How old is the Model S? Tesla rolled out the full-size electric sedan in 2012, four years after the WhiteStar project was announced in June 2008. Battery capacity leveled up to 100 kWh in the Long Range and Performance, which is 40 kWh more than the original Model S had.
9 photos
Tesla Roamer electric motorhomeTesla Roamer electric motorhomeNOVITEC Tesla Model SNOVITEC Tesla Model SNOVITEC Tesla Model SNOVITEC Tesla Model SNOVITEC Tesla Model SNOVITEC Tesla Model S
Even though the Model 3 is the EV of the moment, the Model S still boggles the mind with the dual-motor Performance option. The electric sedan also happens to be a sweetheart of the aftermarket, which offers armoring, convertible, and shooting brake modifications.

Now’s time to talk about the Tesla Roamer, the latest conversion to feature the Model S as the donor vehicle. Going official in Lansing on April 17th at an event organized by the Michigan Energy Office, the car is a working prototype “with an expected top speed of 150 miles per hour and a range of 200 miles.”
Both the Long Range and Performance top 155 miles per hour, and in the case of the Long Range, Tesla quotes up to 335 miles. The question is, what’s the purpose of the Roamer in the first place? There’s no other way of saying this, but Travis Rabenberg created this outlandish EV “in the hopes of breaking the Guinness World Land Speed Record for an electric motorhome.”

Entrepreneur, author, and world traveler, Travis plans to drive the Roamer from England to Dubai to encourage sustainable travel. The destination is the World Expo 2020, which will open its doors on October 20th with a parade of electric vehicles of all shapes, sizes, and purposes.

The foundation of the Tesla Roamer is the Model S P90D, which was discontinued in November 2016 with the introduction of the P100D (a.k.a. Performance). Not bad for a camper van that targets 150 miles per hour, let alone an electric RV with a thumpin’ great solar panel and four auxiliary lights on the roof.
Tesla Roamer motorhome Tesla Model S RV Tesla EV
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 