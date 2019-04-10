Virgin Galactic Astronaut Becomes First Woman to Get Commercial Astronaut Wings

Tesla Roamer Expected To Break the Land Speed Record For An Electric Motorhome

How old is the Model S ? Tesla rolled out the full-size electric sedan in 2012, four years after the WhiteStar project was announced in June 2008. Battery capacity leveled up to 100 kWh in the Long Range and Performance, which is 40 kWh more than the original Model S had. 9 photos



Now’s time to talk about the Tesla Roamer, the latest conversion to feature the Model S as the donor vehicle. Going official in Lansing on April 17th at an event organized by the Michigan Energy Office, the car is a working prototype “with an expected top speed of 150 miles per hour and a range of 200 miles.”



Both the Long Range and Performance top 155 miles per hour, and in the case of the Long Range, Tesla quotes up to 335 miles. The question is, what’s the purpose of the Roamer in the first place? There’s no other way of saying this, but



Entrepreneur, author, and world traveler, Travis plans to drive the Roamer from England to Dubai to encourage sustainable travel. The destination is the World Expo 2020, which will open its doors on October 20th with a parade of electric vehicles of all shapes, sizes, and purposes.



The foundation of the Tesla Roamer is the Model S P90D, which was discontinued in November 2016 with the introduction of the P100D (a.k.a. Performance). Not bad for a camper van that targets 150 miles per hour, let alone an electric RV with a thumpin' great solar panel and four auxiliary lights on the roof.