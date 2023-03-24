Old Tesla Roadsters May Give Us a Glimpse of What End-of-Life Battery Packs Look Like

Pete Gruber started his new video by praising how durable the original Tesla Roadster battery packs are. They were conceived to last ten years, but most have made it to fifteen years (so far) with no signs of dropping the ball. While that should be great news for BEV advocates, the Gruber Motors CEO was actually introducing an issue: end-of-life battery packs on the Roadster, more specifically, 2016 replacement battery packs.

9 photos Photo: Gruber Motors