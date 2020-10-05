Tesla Roadster "Longtail" Is the Hypercar We've Been Expecting

View this post on Instagram

Tesla LM road version • Tesla vision for lemans, here I present you the Tesla LM, a road version dedicated by and to participate in Lemans, track version??, in coming.. • #Design #designs #graphic #clean #perfect #shiny #automotive #art #render #donutmedia #thespeedhunters #sport #carthrottle #3D #automotive #automotiverender #artistic #graphicdesign #carlifestyle #tesla #concept #elonmusk #lemans

A post shared by Hakosan Design (@hakosan_design) on Oct 2, 2020 at 7:48am PDT