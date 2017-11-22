Tesla Roadster II Already Has Competition: 1,360 HP EV Will Do 60 in 2 Seconds

And no, we're not talking about the countless comparison sheets, some more serious than others (have you seen the one with a banana
?), but actual cars you can sit in and drive. Well, the one we have in mind right now is more of a prototype itself, but it's a functional one.
If you were developing an electric sports car with crazy performance figures, then all this hype surrounding the new Tesla Roadster presented the perfect opportunity for a release. You wouldn't just be another EV startup that claims to have a quick car, you'd be an EV startup going against the hottest car of the moment, the Tesla Roadster II.
That alone would bring you the kind of publicity that otherwise would have come with a cost in the millions. And we're pretty sure XING Mobility isn't willing to spend that much on making its name known right now.
The Taiwanese company is an electric powertrain developer that figured out that the best way to expand its business is to showcase its technologies through a fast car. Working together with chemical product global firm 3M, they have come up with a 1 MW prototype sports car they like to call Miss R.
At this moment, Miss R is showing a bit more than what's considered lady-like since it doesn't have a body to hide its bare chassis. However, the design is in place and while it's not exactly our cup of tea - too angular and looking too much like an unfinished kit car - the aspect of the car is just secondary.
The startup claims their vehicle is the first EV with on-track and off-road abilities, claiming the Magnetorheological Active suspension system is able to handle both types of requirements. We don't get to see it off-road, but it is wearing rally-spec tires in the video and appears to have a softer suspension setting, so we're willing to give them that.
Looking at the spec sheet, it's impossible not to be struck by the similarities with the new Roadster. The 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) acceleration is dealt with in two seconds while 0-124 mph (0-200 km/h) takes 5.1 seconds. The quart-mile is dispatched in 8.87 seconds. However, the similarities end here as the Miss R has a top speed of only 271 km/h (168 mph).
It also won't match Tesla's range with its 52 kWh battery with "patented immersion-cooling technology using 3M™’s Novec™ 7200 Engineered Fluid.” The price, provided XING Mobility
actually goes through with building it, is also very far from what Tesla
promised: starting with $1 million for a limited production run of 20 units beginning with 2019.
“Miss R is the embodiment of the paradigm shift of EVs surpassing traditional combustion-engine cars in both performance and capability,"
said co-founder and CEO, Royce YC Hong. "The core idea behind the prototype is to achieve game-changing performance levels and driving experiences that are otherwise impossible to achieve in a gasoline-powered vehicle.”
That's a more polite way of saying "the point of all this is just to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars."
So they have that in common as well.