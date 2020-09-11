Tesla Roadster 2.0 Gets Rendered in Gold for a Sheik's Pleasure

Up until the Lucid Air launch from two days ago, the new Tesla Roadster was the prime future electric vehicle to get excited about. Despite being touted all the way back in 2017, its promised specs are yet to be beaten by any EV available on the market.
To be fair, not that many that would have any chance of doing it have been launched since. The only one with the slightest chances would have been the Porsche Taycan, and we all know the German sedan is not even close. It's still unclear whether it is quicker than the eight-year-old Model S or not, with most races suggesting it might be the latter.
Looking into the near future will reveal the Rimac C2 that claims to have the Roadster's 1.9 seconds 0-60 mph time beat (by 0.05 but beat nonetheless). A little further back is the Lucid Air, which makes no claims on the Roadster's acceleration (yet), but has an excellent maximum range of 517 miles (832 km) obtained from a 113 kWh battery pack. Considering the Roadster promises 620 miles (1,000 km) from a 200 kWh unit, the overall range of the Air isn't better, but the efficiency definitely is.
Of course, the fact other manufacturers are rushing to beat the figures of this car that was announced three years ago and will be nowhere to be seen at least before the end of next year only shows how much credit the rest of the industry is giving Tesla. They all believe the company can do it, which is very high praise indeed.
With numbers like that (add the 250 mph - or 400 km/h - top speed), it won't even matter that it only costs $200,000, all of this world's sheiks will want one. Try to ignore the irony of the situation, if you can: people who made their money selling oil buying an electric vehicle that all but signals the end of the internal combustion.
But even if the Roadster isn't as exclusive as the kind of cars they normally buy, there are ways to make it stand out. With that in mind, you can do a lot worse than wrapping it in gold. Just in case you had trouble visualizing that, here are a few renderings made by Joma Rubira, a Spanish graphic designer from Zaragoza.
You just know at some point this is going to happen. We may not like it, you may not like it, Elon Musk may not like it, God himself may not like it, but if the sheik wants it, it's getting done. Think on the bright side, though: give its speed and acceleration, it won't stay too long in your field of vision to do any irremediable damage to your retina.
