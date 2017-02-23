Tesla Reveals Q4 Earnings, It Did Better Than Expected

Tesla
has released its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2016, and its shareholders have several reasons to be happy.
Evidently, not everything is peachy, as Tesla has missed a few of its expected targets, but things are looking up for the EV brand.
Moreover, the financial situation of Tesla
is better than you could imagine if you consider it acquired Solar City, which is a kind of move that usually affects a company’s financials.
Just like any article that writes about finance
, it is time to look at some figures and discuss them. Tesla estimated that it would have a revenue of $2.201 billion in the last quarter of 2016, and it predicted a loss of $0.13 per share. The company managed to do better, achieving a revenue of $2.284 billion, but had a loss of $0.78 per share.
As you can see, it’s good news and bad news for the company, but things are positive because its full-year revenue was up by 73% when compared to 2015. For figure enthusiasts, Tesla’s revenue in 2016 was $7 billion, which appears to be adequate.
Liquidities grew by $300 million from Q3 2016 to Q4, which means that the company is sound from a financial point of view, with a cool $3.4 billion. The good news does not end here, as Tesla’s entire portfolio that is being manufactured has the full hardware it needs to enable full self-driving capabilities.
Gigafactory 1, the facility that makes Elon Musk’s eyes water with pride and joy, has begun battery production. Grohmann Engineering, another firm acquired by Tesla, is underway in its integration with the mother corporation, and Solar City is going through the same procedure. These things take time, but Tesla should come out stronger when the process is completed.
Tesla is happy to announce that the Model 3 is on track
for initial production in July 2017, and volumes will be ramped up by September. Meanwhile, orders for the Model S and Model X have reached “record highs” in the fourth quarter of 2016.
The first half of 2017 is expected to bring between 47,000 and 50,000 deliveries of Tesla Model X
and Model S
vehicles combined. When compared to the same period of 2016, the figures would put an increase of 61 to 71%, Tesla notes.
The company has not announced how many Model 3
units it expects to deliver this year, but the figures will not be as high as those for its siblings.