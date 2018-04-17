Tesla Responds to Reveal Story of Fremont Factory

Ever since Tesla has become one of the most talked-about car manufacturing company in the world, word about how good or how bad it is to work for Elon Musk has been popping up all over the place.

The Fremont workers are not formally unionized, and the organization has accused Most recently, Tesla has come under fire from both former employees and media for not accurately tracking injuries at the Fremont facility Tesla operates in California. The report underlying this has been published by Reveal, a website of the Center for Investigative Reporting.The Reveal story is based on the testimony of five former members of Tesla’s environment, health and safety teams, who claim the carmaker has put workers in harm’s way and has not been keeping track of all the injuries occurring on the premises.Tesla quickly responded in a blog post , saying the picture painted in the Reveal article is completely false, and it does not reflect the reality on the factory floor. What’s more, Tesla says its workers too have complained about being harassed for more information.“Reveal's reporters have spent several months searching for old, misrepresentative and outright inaccurate information about safety at Tesla’s Fremont factory,” Tesla says.“Since last fall, employees have complained to us that they’ve felt harassed by these reporters after being tracked down on social media, getting unexpected phone calls without knowing how their cell numbers were obtained, and even being visited in Tesla’s parking lot and at their homes unannounced.”Tesla blames this most recent report on a calculated disinformation campaign against the company, led by the United Auto Workers (UAW).According to Fox News, the UAW has admitted it spent nearly half a million dollars in 2017 on the Tesla campaign.The Fremont workers are not formally unionized, and the organization has accused Tesla to the National Labor Relations Board for attempting to stop them from starting a union.