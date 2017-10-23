autoevolution
 

Tesla Reportedly Agrees Terms for China-Based Factory, Won't be a Joint Venture

23 Oct 2017, 12:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
You don't need to be a financial or strategy guru to realize the Chinese car market is where any manufacturer that isn't already involved there should place its next investment.
6 photos
Tesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on CraigslistTesla Model 3 on Craigslist
Tesla made no exception and reports of talks with the local authorities have constantly made the news throughout this year, with the Shanghai name coming up most of the times. Even the company admitted it was in talks with its Municipal Government over the possibility of building a factory on Chinese ground.

As you may probably already know, the Asian country is very protective of its domestic market charging a 25 percent import tax for any vehicles built outside of its borders. Setting up a production plant in China isn't such a straightforward affair either as it requires forming a joint venture with a local company, further protecting the country's interests.

A lot of the U.S. and European carmakers have such deals in place (General Motors, Daimler, Volkswagen) allowing them to bypass the tax and sell their vehicles at more affordable prices. Tesla, however, does not. And while it hadn't been such a big deal until now with the Model S and X falling into the luxury segment and thus appealing to well-off buyers, the Model 3 would have a much harder time competing with the much more conveniently-priced local EVs.

If the report coming from Wall Street Journal (paywall) is correct, this agreement over the construction of a new factory will not solve the problem. That's because the plant would be built in Shanghai's free-trade zone and be fully-owned by Tesla, therefore not meeting the prerequisites for the tax exemption.

Even so, it would still boost the presence of the EV maker in the Asian area significantly, ensuring lower production costs and a much shorter supply chain. If correct, the report also shows that Tesla isn't keen on making any deals that would require splitting profits and, most importantly, technology with other companies, even if that meant skipping the 25 percent tax.

The Palo Alto manufacturer has not made any comment so far, reiterating it would make an official statement on the matter by the end of the year. One way or the other, Tesla is bound to make a move for the Chinese market, and even though it's not what everyone was expecting, this might be it.
Tesla Inc. Tesla Motors tesla factory Tesla Gigafactory China Shanghai
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Understand Car Noises Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Replace Your Car Battery The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleAll TESLA MOTORS models  