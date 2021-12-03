Tesla Reminds Us of Camp Mode on Model Y With Relaxing Video in the Woods

Although it’s not a new feature, Tesla decided to jump all in and create a video reminding us of the Camp Mode. The video shows the Model Y traveling both through the woods and at the beach, offering shelter and the best camping experience.
Camping can be a dream for some, and a nightmare for others. Surely there are a lot of people who don’t enjoy the camp-on-the-ground, stay-by-the-fire experience as much as outdoorsy people, and that’s okay. Here’s where technology comes in.
Around two years ago, Tesla introduced Camp Mode, which helps you sleep in the car while it offers a safe haven away from insects and wild animals.
At the same time, it can maintain the airflow inside, a chosen temperature, offer interior lighting or play music, and you can charge your devices while sleeping.
The new video from the electric car manufacturer uses a Model Y to explain the relaxing video experience. Titled “Discover: Camp Mode,” Tesla promises you that you can “go anywhere” with the car, and you can have the same fun experience while camping.
As the electric car silently drives along different roads, the ad can almost give you that good vibe of listening to the sounds of the forest or hearing the waves at the beach.
The couple in the video has a nice picnic by the beach, and decides to camp right then and there, sleeping inside their Model Y. That's when they switch to Camp Mode. Therefore, they can set the cabin climate overnight, they can charge their devices, even lighten the mood with some music while they prepare for sleep with the rear seats' backrest folded down.
And, la piece de resistance is that the screen even has a fireplace background, giving you an experience as close to the real one as it gets. Without even bothering about setting the tent or whether it’s too cold to sleep.
Around two years ago, Tesla introduced Camp Mode, which helps you sleep in the car while it offers a safe haven away from insects and wild animals.
At the same time, it can maintain the airflow inside, a chosen temperature, offer interior lighting or play music, and you can charge your devices while sleeping.
The new video from the electric car manufacturer uses a Model Y to explain the relaxing video experience. Titled “Discover: Camp Mode,” Tesla promises you that you can “go anywhere” with the car, and you can have the same fun experience while camping.
As the electric car silently drives along different roads, the ad can almost give you that good vibe of listening to the sounds of the forest or hearing the waves at the beach.
The couple in the video has a nice picnic by the beach, and decides to camp right then and there, sleeping inside their Model Y. That's when they switch to Camp Mode. Therefore, they can set the cabin climate overnight, they can charge their devices, even lighten the mood with some music while they prepare for sleep with the rear seats' backrest folded down.
And, la piece de resistance is that the screen even has a fireplace background, giving you an experience as close to the real one as it gets. Without even bothering about setting the tent or whether it’s too cold to sleep.