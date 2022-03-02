Tesla Recalls Nine Model S Vehicles Over Airbag Issue

On February 14, automotive supplier Joyson Safety Systems notified Tesla of a “potential anomaly” with nine side curtain airbags. By potential anomaly, the Chinese-owned American company that purchased Takata in 2018 refers to weight values outside of the specified range. This weight is explained by an extra spacer plate installed by mistake, a component that increases the risk of occupant injury in the event of a deployment.
One day later, Tesla reviewed the supplier’s findings, including the condition’s impact on airbag performance. Somewhat unexpected of the EV specialist, which is known for dragging its feet when it comes to safety-related issues, Tesla decided on a recall that very same day. Happily for both parties, no warranty claims or injuries have been reported thus far.
The recalled components are listed under two part numbers: 1608265-00-A/B for the left-hand curtain airbag assembly and 1608266-00-A/B for the right-hand curtain airbag assembly. According to documents filed with the federal watchdog, “a delayed or otherwise improper deployment of the side curtain airbag in a collision could increase the risk of occupant injury.”
Not wanting to repeat the fiasco that brought Takata to its knees, Joyson Safety Systems has added an additional weight inspection to reject any inflator assembly that doesn’t meet the specified value range. The recalled vehicles, namely nine Model S electric sedans, were produced between July 2021 and February 2022. The Texas-based automaker will replace the faulty curtain airbag assemblies with all-new units that meet specifications.
Tesla service centers have been already informed of this recall campaign, yet owners have to wait until April 22th to be notified by snail mail.
Manufactured in Fremont, California with subpar quality control, the Model S is currently going for $94,990 for the base spec that used to be known as the Long Range. This variant can be delivered as soon as July 2022. The performance-oriented Model S Plaid is $129,990, and customers are given a delivery window of four to eight weeks after submitting the order.
