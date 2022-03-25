Tesla Recalls Model 3, S, X Over Delayed Rearview Camera Image

Always in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, Tesla has recently submitted a recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Instead of hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles, this campaign involves just under 1,000 units of the Model 3, S, and X.
More specifically, Tesla is referring to the 2017 - 2010 Model 3, 2018 - 2019 Model S, and Model X equipped with Autopilot Computer 2.5 and firmware version 2021.44.25.2 or lower. Upon shifting into reverse, these vehicles may not display video feed from the rearview camera within two seconds, required by Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 111.
Introduced in firmware release 2021.44.25 and carried through 2021.44.25.2, these vehicles feature an error that may result in a computer reset that doesn’t affect other displays or controls on the touchscreen. As expected, calling this operation a recall is redundant because affected owners can fix it by downloading firmware 2021.44.30 or newer versions.
Tesla became aware of this problem shortly after deploying 2021.44.25 in December 2021 to a limited number of vehicles. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Texas-based automaker identified an abnormal frequency of computer resets among Autopilot Computer 2.5 Teslas with firmware version 2021.44.25.
As far as the Model 3 is concerned, vehicles affected by the software-based gremlin were produced between September 1st, 2017 and May 29th, 2020. The Model S population ranges from February 25th, 2018 to July 22nd, 2019. Finally, the Model X ranges from March 8th, 2018 and August 8th, 2019.
At press time, the most affordable Tesla in the United States of America is the rear-driven Model 3 at $46,900 excluding taxes and potential savings. The dual-motor Model S, however, offers the most range at 405 miles (652 kilometers) for a cool $99,990. As for the heavier Model X, make that 351 miles (565 kilometers) for the five-seat black interior layout at $114,990.
Introduced in firmware release 2021.44.25 and carried through 2021.44.25.2, these vehicles feature an error that may result in a computer reset that doesn’t affect other displays or controls on the touchscreen. As expected, calling this operation a recall is redundant because affected owners can fix it by downloading firmware 2021.44.30 or newer versions.
Tesla became aware of this problem shortly after deploying 2021.44.25 in December 2021 to a limited number of vehicles. According to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Texas-based automaker identified an abnormal frequency of computer resets among Autopilot Computer 2.5 Teslas with firmware version 2021.44.25.
As far as the Model 3 is concerned, vehicles affected by the software-based gremlin were produced between September 1st, 2017 and May 29th, 2020. The Model S population ranges from February 25th, 2018 to July 22nd, 2019. Finally, the Model X ranges from March 8th, 2018 and August 8th, 2019.
At press time, the most affordable Tesla in the United States of America is the rear-driven Model 3 at $46,900 excluding taxes and potential savings. The dual-motor Model S, however, offers the most range at 405 miles (652 kilometers) for a cool $99,990. As for the heavier Model X, make that 351 miles (565 kilometers) for the five-seat black interior layout at $114,990.