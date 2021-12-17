Tesla Quietly Introduces Active Noise Reduction Feature on Newer Model S, Model X

Tesla has quietly introduced an active noise canceling feature on newer Model S and Model X cars. The feature is meant to reduce noise in the cabin while driving over rough surfaces.
Tesla usually rolls out new features and bug fixes to its fleet of electric vehicles via over-the-air updates deployed regularly. Not all of these changes make the news, but some of them are interesting enough to have the Tesla community talking for days. One such change is the new Active Noise Reduction function that has recently appeared on the dashboard of some Tesla Model S and Model X owners.
The change is well documented in the release notes displayed in the cars, with instructions on how to activate the new function and how it works.
“Your vehicle now has the ability to actively reduce low-frequency road noise while driving on rough surfaces. To accomplish this, the system uses the seat microphones to measure the noise in the cabin, then generates anti-noise through the speakers to create quiet zones around the occupants. To access, tap Audio Settings > Options > Active Road Noise Reduction” is the message many Tesla Model S and X drivers saw recently.
The system works just like any noise-canceling headphones do. At least judging by Tesla owners’ videos and comments posted online, the new function is not very efficient yet. By that measure alone, we figure Tesla is right calling it “noise reduction” instead of noise canceling. But, given Tesla’s obsession with polishing things, we will not be surprised if future software updates will bring this feature more in-line with people’s expectations.
The new function is only available on Tesla’s flagships Model S and Model X because it depends on specific hardware. Only the latest models benefit, as active noise-canceling microphones were fitted as part of the recent interior refresh. These components are yet to be included in the Model 3 and Model Y cars.
The change is well documented in the release notes displayed in the cars, with instructions on how to activate the new function and how it works.
“Your vehicle now has the ability to actively reduce low-frequency road noise while driving on rough surfaces. To accomplish this, the system uses the seat microphones to measure the noise in the cabin, then generates anti-noise through the speakers to create quiet zones around the occupants. To access, tap Audio Settings > Options > Active Road Noise Reduction” is the message many Tesla Model S and X drivers saw recently.
The system works just like any noise-canceling headphones do. At least judging by Tesla owners’ videos and comments posted online, the new function is not very efficient yet. By that measure alone, we figure Tesla is right calling it “noise reduction” instead of noise canceling. But, given Tesla’s obsession with polishing things, we will not be surprised if future software updates will bring this feature more in-line with people’s expectations.
The new function is only available on Tesla’s flagships Model S and Model X because it depends on specific hardware. Only the latest models benefit, as active noise-canceling microphones were fitted as part of the recent interior refresh. These components are yet to be included in the Model 3 and Model Y cars.
Woke up and boom ???? active road noise reduction enabled. @elonmusk you are a mad man. #plaidarmy @JoshWest247 @PauljHorton pic.twitter.com/Y5t3xaz1pV— Aleksa St. ?? (@astanoje) December 15, 2021