Tesla Quickly Expands FSD Beta Program, Exciting New Features Expected in the Next Release

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta program will soon include around 100,000 vehicles in North America. Musk also said that the next version of the FSD software will introduce the ability to handle roads with no map data.
Elon Musk promised in April at Cyber Rodeo that all customers who purchased the FSD package in North America should receive FSD Beta by the end of this year. Like many promises Musk made, this one wasn’t taken to heart either. Nevertheless, it seems that Tesla is more committed this time, as many new Tesla owners were allowed into the FSD Beta program in the past few days.
Musk announced on Saturday that FSD Beta is expanding to 100,000 new cars, which would be a doubling of the existing fleet. Hours later, people with lower Safety Scores were allowed to enter the program. According to driveteslacanada.ca, owners in both Canada and the U.S. with Safety Score as low as 91 were invited to join the Beta program.
The same source mentions that a Model S owner from Vancouver who opted out of the Safety Score program over a month ago still received the FSD update on Monday. At the same time, other people with a high Safety Score are still waiting, with no clue about when they will get the update. And yet, considering that people with no safety score got the update, it might not take long.
Even as new Tesla owners get to enjoy the latest FSD Beta 10.12 software version, Musk offered updates about the next version, 10.13. According to Musk, this should arrive in the next couple of months, with improvements to the unprotected left turn maneuvers and the ability to navigate roads with no map data. This is supposed to be a big deal, allowing Tesla owners to drive semi-autonomously to a pin location with zero map data.
Tesla will also improve navigation in complex environments, like underground parking lots. According to Musk, the car will navigate “using only inertial measurement, wheel movement, and vision, as the GPS signal would not be available.”
Musk announced on Saturday that FSD Beta is expanding to 100,000 new cars, which would be a doubling of the existing fleet. Hours later, people with lower Safety Scores were allowed to enter the program. According to driveteslacanada.ca, owners in both Canada and the U.S. with Safety Score as low as 91 were invited to join the Beta program.
The same source mentions that a Model S owner from Vancouver who opted out of the Safety Score program over a month ago still received the FSD update on Monday. At the same time, other people with a high Safety Score are still waiting, with no clue about when they will get the update. And yet, considering that people with no safety score got the update, it might not take long.
Even as new Tesla owners get to enjoy the latest FSD Beta 10.12 software version, Musk offered updates about the next version, 10.13. According to Musk, this should arrive in the next couple of months, with improvements to the unprotected left turn maneuvers and the ability to navigate roads with no map data. This is supposed to be a big deal, allowing Tesla owners to drive semi-autonomously to a pin location with zero map data.
Tesla will also improve navigation in complex environments, like underground parking lots. According to Musk, the car will navigate “using only inertial measurement, wheel movement, and vision, as the GPS signal would not be available.”
Also, FSD Beta 10.12.2 now expanding to 100k cars.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022
10.13 smooths out intersection control, especially long lefts, and starts to handle roads with no map data at all.
Last point is a big deal. Within a few months, FSD should be able to drive to a GPS point with zero map data.
Yes, car will navigate to a pin location, even if in a complex surface parking lot or hotel entrance.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 4, 2022
When in covered or underground parking lots, car will have to navigate using only inertial measurement, wheel movement & vision, as GPS signal is no longer available.