Tesla Offered Certified Pre-Owned Model S EVs for Just Over $30k, Sold Instantly

The cheapest ones available at the time of writing are $40,000, but they include a 62,000-miles 85 kWh model, which isn't in anyway a bad car for that kind of money. Plus, you get close to 38,000 miles of limited warranty. The only thing these cars lack is the Autopilot function, but you'll be too busy enjoying your new Tesla to notice. Head over to the Until now, they had to be quite well-off to be able to satisfy this desire of theirs with the most affordable Model S costing nearly $70,000 before incentives. The Model 3 promises to cut that price in half, but it also requires enormous amounts of patience as nobody really knows when all the reservation holders will get their vehicles delivered.Buying pre-owned cars was always an option, but the Model S is famous for its very high residual values, making it the best in class ahead of conventionally-powered luxury vehicles. With just 28 percent shaved off the initial price after 50,000 miles, that means a $70,000 Model S is still well over $40,000.Especially if you looked at vehicles that were part of Tesla's own Certified Pre-Owned Program. Those vehicles came with a rather high price, but they also offered some advantages you wouldn't get when buying from a private owner.Not only do the cars go through a thorough technical inspection, but they also receive a four-year, 50,000 miles limited warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance. Tesla also recognizes the initial warranty for the battery and drivetrain, if there are any years/miles left, plus the vehicles maintain their free, unlimited Supercharger access.Now, the company has also added a selection of high-mileage cars with different warranty conditions: two years of an odometer maximum of 100,000 miles. But the best part is that some of these vehicles had a price of just over $30,000. Within less than a day, they were all gone with the only proof left being the picture you can see above (via Electrek ).The cheapest ones available at the time of writing are $40,000, but they include a 62,000-miles 85 kWh model, which isn't in anyway a bad car for that kind of money. Plus, you get close to 38,000 miles of limited warranty. The only thing these cars lack is the Autopilot function, but you'll be too busy enjoying your new Tesla to notice. Head over to the Tesla website if you feel like shopping for a pre-owned EV.