autoevolution

Tesla Offered Certified Pre-Owned Model S EVs for Just Over $30k, Sold Instantly

 
7 Jun 2017, 11:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
For tech-geeks and environmentalists - but also those who like their cars really quick off the mark - owning a Tesla is the apogee of personal transportation.
Until now, they had to be quite well-off to be able to satisfy this desire of theirs with the most affordable Model S costing nearly $70,000 before incentives. The Model 3 promises to cut that price in half, but it also requires enormous amounts of patience as nobody really knows when all the reservation holders will get their vehicles delivered.

Buying pre-owned cars was always an option, but the Model S is famous for its very high residual values, making it the best in class ahead of conventionally-powered luxury vehicles. With just 28 percent shaved off the initial price after 50,000 miles, that means a $70,000 Model S is still well over $40,000.

Especially if you looked at vehicles that were part of Tesla's own Certified Pre-Owned Program. Those vehicles came with a rather high price, but they also offered some advantages you wouldn't get when buying from a private owner.

Not only do the cars go through a thorough technical inspection, but they also receive a four-year, 50,000 miles limited warranty with 24-hour roadside assistance. Tesla also recognizes the initial warranty for the battery and drivetrain, if there are any years/miles left, plus the vehicles maintain their free, unlimited Supercharger access.

Now, the company has also added a selection of high-mileage cars with different warranty conditions: two years of an odometer maximum of 100,000 miles. But the best part is that some of these vehicles had a price of just over $30,000. Within less than a day, they were all gone with the only proof left being the picture you can see above (via Electrek).

The cheapest ones available at the time of writing are $40,000, but they include a 62,000-miles 85 kWh model, which isn't in anyway a bad car for that kind of money. Plus, you get close to 38,000 miles of limited warranty. The only thing these cars lack is the Autopilot function, but you'll be too busy enjoying your new Tesla to notice. Head over to the Tesla website if you feel like shopping for a pre-owned EV.
Tesla Model S pre-owned Certified Pre-Owned Tesla Motors tesla inc Model S
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75