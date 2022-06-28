Tesla Model Y Tops American-Made Index, Tesla Model 3 Ranks Second

95 vehicles were ranked by Cars.com through five criteria, starting with assembly location. Parts content, engine and tranny origins, and the U.S. workforce matter a lot as well, which is why Tesla leads the ranking.
Previously ranked third, the Model Y is the most American car that money can buy in 2022. Previously ranked first, the Model 3 fell to second place.
Fifth and sixth are taken by the Model X and Model S, which makes Tesla the only automaker with its entire lineup in the top ten. The rest of the top ten consists of the Lincoln Corsair in third, Honda Passport crossover in fourth, Jeep Cherokee in seventh, Honda Ridgeline, Odyssey, and Pilot.
The good ol’ Chevrolet Corvette couldn’t do better than 11th place, followed by the GMC Canyon and Chevrolet Colorado in 12th and 13th. Speaking of which, the midship sports car will receive a hybrid variant next year while both mid-size pickup trucks will be redesigned for the 2023 model year.
While on the subject of American vehicles that failed to crack the top ten, the Ford Ranger and Bronco are listed in 17th and 18th. Next up, there’s the Dodge Durango in 19th, Ford Expedition in 20th, and Ford F-150 in 21st. Even the Toyota Tundra, which is proudly built in Texas, couldn’t do better than 23rd. What about pony/muscle cars? Well, they’re not doing fine…
Previously ranked in second place, the Ford Mustang is currently ranked 26th, right between the Nissan Pathfinder and Chevrolet Malibu. The Chevrolet Camaro is 28th, and the Dodge Challenger didn’t make the list because it’s manufactured in Brampton, Canada alongside the Charger.
The worst offender is the Hyundai Elantra in 95th, joined by the GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck in 94th, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 in 93rd, Toyota Corolla in 92nd, Honda Civic in 91st, and Toyota RAV4 Hybrid in 90th.
On that note, would you ignore the Corolla and RAV4 Hybrid for something else based on their rankings in the 2022 American-Made Index alone?
