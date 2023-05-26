Tesla Model Y Surpassed Toyota Corolla As the World's Best-Selling Car in Q1 2023

Data compiled by JATO Dynamics shows that Tesla Model Y surpassed the Toyota Corolla to become the world's best-selling vehicle in the year's first quarter. This is the first time an electric car achieves this, and it's even more impressive, considering the Model Y is twice as expensive as the Corolla.
Although Tesla does not break up the sales numbers by model or market, we knew that the Tesla Model Y was the best-selling EV in Tesla's lineup. It had to be, considering that it's produced in all its gigafactories around the world. Even though many thought it was impossible, Elon Musk has been bullish about the electric crossover's chances of becoming the world's most popular vehicle. After all, the Model Y was a premium vehicle with a price well above the mainstream models Tesla had to surpass on its way to becoming the number one.
Tesla almost did it in 2022, when JATO Dynamics data showed that the Model Y became the third best-selling vehicle in the world, with 747K units sold in 2022. The electric crossover was out-ranked by the Toyota Corolla (992K units) and Toyota RAV4 (1,016K units). The data also showed that trends were in Tesla's favor, as the other two models were on a descending path (-10%), while the Model Y increased its sales by 91% in 2022. This raised hopes that the Model Y could one day top the charts.
This happened sooner than expected, as JATO Dynamics data show the Model Y surpassing all others and becoming the best-selling vehicle in the world in the first quarter. This is a historic moment, considering it's the first time an electric vehicle leads global sales. According to JATO Dynamics data compiled for Motor1, Tesla Model Y sold 267,200 units in Q1 2023, whereas the Toyota Corolla and its siblings sold under different names worldwide registered 256,400 sales.
Tesla Model Y achieved this result after increasing its sales by 69% over the same period last year. On the other hand, the Corolla continued its downward trend from 2022, recording a 29% sales drop in China and a 10% drop in the US. This is good news for Tesla and bad news for Toyota. Although the sales numbers for the two models are too close to call the fight, the distance between them will only widen in the next quarters. This puts the Tesla Model Y well on track to becoming the world's best-selling vehicle for the whole of 2023.
Toyota still has a firm leg in the game, as all other models in the Top 5 global sales wear its logo. Although not sold in the US, Toyota Hilux recorded 214,700 units and was followed by Toyota RAV4 (211.000 units) and Toyota Camry (166,200). There's a potential problem for Toyota, though, as they all are combustion vehicles, even if offered with a hybrid powertrain. With the exception of the Hilux, all sell in developed markets, which have announced phasing out combustion vehicle sales in the next decade. Toyota doesn't have an EV to sell in such high numbers, and it won't have for a long time.
