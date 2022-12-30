Tesla Model Y Raised From the Ashes to Become Europe's Best-Selling Car in November

Even though Tesla hasn’t been going very well lately, the Model Y surpasses expectations. After lackluster results in October, the electric crossover has skyrocketed to the number one position in November, outselling all other cars in the European market.
The press usually spoiled Tesla thanks to its strong results and huge popularity among its fan base. The EV maker still makes headlines, although for different reasons. 2022 could’ve been the company’s best year in history, but, instead, it will probably go down as the year everything went south. From regulator scrutiny to softening demand and stock market woes, everything seems to be going against Tesla. And to top it all up, Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk is wasting most of his time on Twitter.
Tesla’s efforts to advance Full Self-Driving went nowhere, despite repeated promises for a wide rollout. Not only that, but some high-profile crashes attracted unwanted attention from regulators around the world. Have you noticed that nobody at Tesla speaks about the FSD Beta program anymore? Tesla doesn’t even report Autopilot safety numbers anymore, with the last report dating from Q4 2021. Coincidence?
Tesla sales are also dwindling, with demand dropping so low that the company felt the need to offer price cuts and other incentives to make people buy its cars. And to make matters worse, the used-car prices for Tesla vehicles are in free fall, a trend that will certainly affect the sales of new vehicles as well. All of this might be true, but Tesla seems to be doing great in Europe, where it set a new record in November.
November sales data shows that Tesla Model Y was the best-selling car in Europe. Tesla sold 19,144 units of its electric crossover, a gain of more than 260 percent compared to November 2021. The success comes after a disastrous result in October when the Model Y was not even among the first 50 most-sold models on the Continent. Tesla Model Y surpassed Dacia Sandero and Toyota Yaris, which sold 18,746 and 17,309 units, respectively, according to Dataforce’s preliminary figures.
Considering the entire year through November, the Peugeot 208 was Europe’s bestseller car, with a volume of 193,743 units. The French city car is poised to finish the year as Europe’s overall bestseller, although it is followed closely by Dacia Sandero. Volkswagen Golf and the T-Roc will probably duel fiercely for the third position, showing comparable sales performances.
As for the Tesla Model Y, it has slim chances of acceding into the Top 10, despite its strong performance in 2022. For the first 11 months, the Model Y recorded 105.283 units sold, representing a 468.7 percent increase over 2021. Its smaller brother, Tesla Model 3, recorded 70,737 sales through November after selling 12,449 units last month. The Model 3 is on a downward trend, though, with many sales lost to the Model Y.
