Tesla Model Y Juniper Leaked Pictures Reveal New Details About the Upcoming Refresh

Tesla will not launch a refreshed Model Y this year but is already testing camouflaged prototypes of the new car. New leaked pictures were briefly shared on social media before being taken down, and they reveal new details about the Juniper styling and features. These include a rear light stripe, ventilated seats, and ambient lighting.
Tesla launched the refreshed Model 3 almost a year ago, and most people thought a redesigned Model Y would not take much longer. However, it looks like Tesla is trying to squeeze more juice from the current model, which became the best-selling car in the world last year. Despite repeated rumors about a refreshed Model Y, Elon Musk insisted on several occasions (last time in July) that no new Model Y will be launched in 2024.
Musk warned last month that rumors about a new Model Y launching in 2024 hurt the current model's sales. While the Model Y delivery numbers have shrunk, I wouldn't blame it entirely on the Osborne effect generated by the refreshed Model Y rumors. There are multiple causes for lackluster sales performance, including a saturated EV market and a lack of interest in a car that already feels old, especially compared to the new Model 3.
Although the refreshed Model Y, affectionately referred to as "Juniper," will not launch this year, it doesn't mean Tesla is not busy testing it already. Last month, a camouflaged Model Y prototype was caught near the Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena, California. However, a recent leak shows more details about the refreshed Model Y's design changes.
The pictures shared on Reddit by user Abomb1997 show the tailgate of a car with Tesla lettering, as well as details from the car's cabin, including the ventilated seats and ambient lighting. Soon after the pictures were shared in the r/teslamotors sub-Reddit, the author deleted them, giving more weight to the claim that they showed a Model Y Juniper. Considering that the author's face appears in the bumper reflection, they likely jettisoned their job for this (brief) moment of glory.
However, more important for us is the information these pictures offer regarding the Model Y Juniper changes. As you can see, the Model Y will likely get a light bar at the rear, which could illuminate the white stripe that includes the Tesla lettering. Although the picture is unclear, digital artists have already published their impressions based on this leaked picture. We've already seen Sugar Design's work, and Dominic (@DominicBRNKMN) provides another high-quality rendering from a different angle.
The second picture offers a glimpse at the refreshed Model Y's cabin, with the perforated leather seat barely visible. This indicates that the refreshed Model Y will get a similar treatment as the Model 3 Highland. The details include the ambient lighting strip in the door, which is clearly visible in the picture. Ambient lighting has proven a very popular option, and Tesla is now offering it as a retrofit to Chinese Model Y owners for 1,299 yuan (about $180).
