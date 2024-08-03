Tesla Model Y Juniper: Everything We Know and Hope For

Although Elon Musk is busy telling everyone that no new Model Y will launch in 2024, Tesla is already testing the upcoming refresh known as "Juniper." Expected to adopt the Model 3 Highland changes, the Model Y might offer a few surprises, which is why the development took longer than expected. Here's everything we know and what we hope to find in the upcoming Model Y Juniper.
When Tesla launched the refreshed Model 3 last year, most people were convinced that a facelifted Model Y would not be far behind. The electric crossover arrived much later on the market, but this was not a reason to wait another three years until a new model was launched. After all, the Model Y was basically a Model 3 on Botox, thus already old when it arrived.
To its credit, Tesla made a lot of effort to keep the Model Y fresh and relevant on the market, even though the design remained largely unchanged. The Model Y may look like an old Model 3, but benefitted from many upgrades. These include a revamped suspension, megacastings, as well as improved battery and drive units. As Musk told its followers on X, Tesla constantly makes changes to the Model Y, and even cars delivered six months apart are different.
In China, Tesla went even further, updating the Model Y with new features from the refreshed Model 3, although the design remained unchanged. Upgrades included ambient lighting in the cabin and more efficient drive units. However, this can't change the fact that the Model Y still looks dated, especially when compared to the glitzier Model 3 Highland.
We're more than half a year after the Model 3 Highland production started, and despite rumors, there's no sign that Tesla is close to starting Juniper production. Musk is adamant that this will not happen in 2024, and knowing how optimistic he usually is, I don't see the refreshed Model Y launching soon. However, as several prototype sightings have revealed, Tesla is already testing the new model on public roads. This means we should see the Model Y Juniper in its full glory in the first half of next year, perhaps even in the first quarter.
The production should first start in China, the same as it happened with the Model 3. However, this time, Tesla will have to be much quicker with the production ramp, considering that both Giga Shanghai and Giga Berlin supply the European market. The Model Y is also built in North America at Fremont and Giga Texas. Here's everything we should expect from the refreshed Model Y, from confirmed features to wild guesses and wishful thinking.
Tesla Model Y Juniper: Confirmed featuresDesign changes
This part is the easiest, considering that Tesla will transplant everything new from the refreshed Model 3. It's no secret that the streamlined front design we know from the Highland sedan will make its way to the refreshed Model Y. This includes the aerodynamically improved front bumper and the narrow headlights with LED matrix and adaptive functions.
The rear part might provide a few surprises, considering that's where the Model 3 and Model Y differ. Thankfully, a recent leaked picture makes it a tad clearer. The refreshed Model Y appears to feature a light stripe connecting the rear headlamps. The light bar might feature a glowing light illuminating the Tesla lettering. As expected, the headlamps will adopt the Model 3 Highland C-shaped design.
Cabin: Ventilated seats, ambient lightingThere's little guessing on what we might find inside the cabin, considering how similar the Model 3 and Model Y are. If there was any doubt, a leaked picture confirmed the refreshed Model Y would feature perforated leather, a clear sign it will come with ventilated seats. These will likely be meatier, as the Model 3 refresh showed, improving passenger comfort. Tesla takes pride in its seat expertise, so we expect the Model Y Performance to have bucket seats similar to the recently launched Model 3 Performance.
A rear entertainment screen is also confirmed, providing the controls for the air conditioning and seats. This will also allow rear passengers to play games or watch movies using their own dedicated audio channel (via Bluetooth headphones). Otherwise, expect better quality materials and improved soundproofing throughout.
One of the most requested features has been ambient lighting, and seeing it on the new Model 3, I understand why. Well, it will definitely be offered on the refreshed Model Y, including the RGB capability. The vastly improved audio system that was one of the highlights of the Model 3 Highland at launch will also make it to the Model Y, although it's unclear whether all trims will benefit. Earlier this year, Tesla decided to downgrade the Model Y's audio system in the RWD variants.
Improved powertrainAnother solid prediction is that Tesla will upgrade the drive units in the refreshed Model 3. It has already done it for the Chinese Model Y, which was fitted with the beefier rear motor of the Model Y Performance. Tesla touted better efficiency and more power with the upgraded rear drive units on the Model 3 Highland, and I expect this also to be installed in the refreshed Model Y. This should provide a nice range boost, something we've already seen with the Model 3 Highland.
With the refreshed Model 3 Performance, Tesla outdone itself, providing one of the most impressive updates. Better breaks, an upgraded suspension, more power, and state-of-the-art aerodynamics ensure the Performance trim is track-ready from the get-go. There's no reason to believe the upcoming Model Y Performance won't follow the same recipe. After all, the current Model Y Performance is already an accomplished sports car despite its body style.
Refreshed Tesla Model Y: Rumored featuresBigger, 95-kWh battery capacity
At the time of writing, rumors from Germany surfaced claiming that the refreshed Model Y would feature a much bigger battery pack than the current model. Considering the current Model Y features a 75-kWh battery for the Long Range and Performance variants, the rumored 95-kWh battery would represent a 26% capacity increase. Combine this with the more efficient drive units and improved aerodynamics, and you see why people expect the Model Y Juniper to reach close to 500 miles (800 km) of range.
Certainly, Li-ion batteries have improved tremendously since the Model Y was released four years ago. They have also come down in price significantly. However, a 26% increase in battery capacity is hard to imagine using the same space between the wheels. That is, unless Tesla significantly changes the Model Y architecture, allowing for a bigger battery. This is not impossible, considering the rumors regarding the Gen 3 elements integrated into the existing architecture.
However, even though Tesla will not be able to squeeze more kWh in the Model Y's battery pack, advancement in the LFP tech will vastly improve charging performance. Tesla partners CATL and BYD are at the forefront of ultra-fast-charging technology, and I expect them to duel for a design win for the Model Y Juniper battery. Whatever the case, the upcoming Model Y will certainly hide some nice surprises under the floor.
Gen 2.5 architectureSpeaking of the new architecture, Tesla has hinted that new models are in the pipeline, some as early as spring 2025. These will utilize elements of the Gen 3 architecture, which has been put on the back burner while waiting for the robotaxi to be cleared for production. Given the timeframe and the prototypes we've seen testing, there's a high chance that one of those models will be the refreshed Model Y.
To add to the rumor mill, Tesla delayed the Model Y launch significantly. There's no reason to do that unless it plans more significant changes that require more time to test and optimize. On the other hand, the refreshed Model Y would be an utter disappointment if it gets released as a facelifted variant of the current model. People expect a lot more from Juniper, especially as it has been so long in the making.
So far, it's unclear what elements from the Gen 3 platform will be transplanted to the Gen 2 Model Y. However, the Gen 3 and the unboxed manufacturing process were all about cutting costs and improving manufacturing efficiency. The refreshed Model 3 followed the same philosophy, so I expect the Model Y Juniper to also focus on costs rather than features.
Wishful thinkingStalks
Of course, one of the biggest questions regarding the upcoming Model Y refresh is whether it will come with stalks or not. Stalk removal has been a contentious decision, especially in Europe, where roads are rarely as straight as in North America. Roundabouts are scattered all over the place, and finding the tiny steering wheel buttons while turning the steering wheel is a major pain.
Some commentators believe the Model 3 is not selling as well as it should in Europe precisely because it lacks a turn signal stalk. Considering the Model Y volumes, if Tesla decides to launch the Model Y stalkless, the problem will be a lot bigger. Even though die-hard Tesla fans claim that steering wheel buttons are better for various reasons, there's no problem that these buttons solve. They are clearly a step back, introducing new issues, and pretending otherwise will not help Tesla sell more cars.
Hopefully, Tesla will listen to its customers and keep the stalks with the launch of the refreshed Model Y. Not only that, but it should also reinstate them on the Model 3 as soon as possible. There's no reason to scare potential customers outside the Tesla fanbase when sales aren't as hot as they used to be. Tesla demonstrated that it could reverse course with the Model S/X yoke, which Tesla fans also swore was better than a round steering wheel. However, when Tesla offered a retrofit, they rushed to clear the inventory.
New battery techWe've heard rumors that Tesla might increase the Model Y's battery pack capacity, but there are other ways to improve the battery performance. Once a leader in battery technology, Tesla appears to have lost its edge, especially in charging performance. Focusing too much on cracking dry battery electrode (DBE) technology, it lost sight of other battery advancements in the market.
If you've not been living under a rock, you've certainly heard that Chinese battery manufacturers BYD and CATL engaged in a brutal war to become the fast-charging kings. Their best batteries are capable of 5C charging, which means they need less than 15 minutes for a complete charge. Since both companies are Tesla suppliers, it's only a matter of time before we see ultra-fast-charging technology in a Tesla EV. The upcoming Model Y Juniper seems like a safe bet in this regard.
CATL and BYD are also fervent promoters of lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry, which has gained a lot of traction in the past year. Initially reserved for entry-level EVs because of their lower energy density, LFP cells have improved tremendously and are now closing the gap with the NMC/NCA cells. Tesla uses LFP cells for the Model 3 RWD (worldwide) and the Model Y RWD (in China and Europe).
Steer by wire, network architectureOf course, most Tesla fans expect the upcoming Model Y to borrow some features from the Cybertruck. Among the things that the outlandish pickup truck pioneered are steer-by-wire, the 48-volt electrical system, and the Gigabit Ethernet network architecture. These are closely intertwined, considering the steer-by-wire system relies on the low-latency interconnect and requires powerful actuator motors, which would be unpractical on a classic 12-volt system.
The steer-by-wire system has been highly appreciated on the Cybertruck, especially as its rear-wheel steering requires it anyway. Tesla explained that the Gigabit Ethernet network architecture allows it to transmit the steering wheel movements with less lag than a classic rack and pinion steering system. That's because the Cybertruck lacks the rubber buffers that introduce a certain play into the system.
No matter how much I hate to pour cold water on such expectations, I must be realistic and admit that steer by wire on such a small EV would not make much sense. Especially after Tesla abandoned the idea of the unboxed manufacturing process, a by-wire system would only introduce unnecessary complexity. Remember that Tesla aims to simplify production as much as possible, not complicate things. Still, there's time for Tesla to make adjustments to the Juniper program. When this happens, we're here to tell you all about it.