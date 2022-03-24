Tesla Model Y Joins Hertz’s EV Rental Fleet Offering Room for 7 and 330-Mile Range

Car rental giant Hertz has announced that it has added the Tesla Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet. This development comes months after the company also announced a purchase order for 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, primarily the Model 3.
News of this deal triggered a positive spike in the EV-maker's stock, helping Tesla surpass $1 trillion in market value. Interestingly enough, Tesla head honcho Elon Musk later said his company had not signed a contract with Hertz, causing shares to fall 4% in early trading yesterday, as reported by Reuters.
“If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet. Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics,” tweeted Musk.
Still, the Model Y has indeed been added to Hertz’s fleet this week and can already be booked alongside its Model 3 sibling.
“Get inclusive charging costs when you hire a Tesla Model 3 or Model Y. Simply charge up at one of the 250,000 approved Shell Recharge stations across Europe or at over 6,000 Tesla Supercharger points and pay no additional cost for recharging,” said Hertz.
We should point out that they haven’t done much in terms of copywriting on their website, seen as how one paragraph clearly mentions the Model 3 and Model Y together, followed by the sentence “Shift from no time to go time in this future-focused, full-torque sedan,” - the least they could have done was add the word ‘crossover’.
In other Tesla-related news, the company's Gigafactory in Berlin, also known as Giga Berlin, produced its first-ever cars this week, which if you’re Elon Musk, was cause for celebration – the billionaire CEO was on location for the delivery of the first German-made Tesla cars.
When operating at peak capacity, Giga Berlin will be able to manufacture nearly 500,000 vehicles every year.
